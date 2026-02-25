Details on ‘General Hospital’ Alum Evan Hofer’s New ‘9-1-1’ Gig

What To Know Former General Hospital star Evan Hofer will guest star on ABC’s 9-1-1: Nashville.

Hofer’s GH character, Dex Heller, was killed off the show back in 2024.

Fans and former costars expressed excitement for Hofer’s new role.

Over one year after his General Hospital exit, Evan Hofer is headed back to ABC for a brand-new role.

Hofer joined the ABC soap opera in 2022 and starred on the series until his character, Dex Heller, was killed off in 2024.

“It was both exciting and it was sad. I really fell in love with Dex over the last three years. I told my mom it’s almost like mourning the loss of a friend,” he told TV Insider in December 2024 of saying goodbye to Dex. “He was such an incredible guy, and I wanted all these wonderful things for him, and he got to experience a lot of those wonderful things. It was sad, but it’s also really fun to be able to play those scenes and do these extremes.”

Now, he’s moving from daytime to primetime with his latest role. Hofer is set to guest star on the Thursday, February 26, episode of ABC’s 9-1-1: Nashville. “Watch @911nashville Thursday night? Love, E,” he captioned a Monday, February 23, Instagram snap of himself posing next to a 9-1-1: Nashville poster.

Fans and former costars shared their excitement for Hofer’s new gig in the post’s comments. “IM WATCHING FOR E!!” General Hospital‘s Tabyana Ali wrote. Michael Easton wrote that he would “definitely” be tuning in to the episode.

“Go Ev go!” wrote Natasha Perry. Adam Faison shared, “Oh yeaaaaaaah buddy!!!! 🤪.”

One fan wrote, “I watch 911 everyday!! Can’t wait to see you!!❤️🔥🙌.” Another person added, “Looking forward to watching!! Miss you and your smile on GH 🥰🥰.” Someone else shared, “Never watched but I will now for you ❤️.”

A separate user posted, “Lets go will be great to see you back on our tvs hell yeah so cool. Been watching 911 seen it started so cool 👍👍👍.”

Details about Hofer’s role have not been revealed, but the episode will dive into the backstory of Chris O’Donnell‘s Captain Don Hart. “Flashbacks reveal how a devastating house fire reshaped Don’s life, along with how he later met Dixie [LeAnn Rimes] and Blythe [Jessica Capshaw],” the episode’s official description reads. “Meanwhile, the 113 responds to a cyclist pinned against a tree after being hit by a car.”

The episode will feature another familiar soap opera face, as Hunter King will appear as a younger version of Capshaw’s Blythe Hart. King famously played Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless from 2012 to 2022.

Rimes recently teased 9-1-1: Nashville‘s new episode in an interview with TV Insider, sharing, “This episode’s so beautiful. I think you really get to see Dixie and Don’s relationship and where it all started and why they’re still so connected to each other. And it’s funny because Dixie is one of those characters that, one episode, you love her, the next episode, you hate her, and I think with this episode, people are going to be Team Dixie for a bit, and then I unravel all of that.”

The episode will also feature an original song that Rimes wrote for the show, titled “Wild Things Run,” which is available now to stream on Spotify. “I had to make myself try to sound 20 years younger, which was a challenge,” she joked. “Then I got to make a whole different version as my own record. I loved doing that. I loved being able to really give voice to in a different way to this character and the emotional point of view behind their love story.”

