What To Know Scott Wolf and his estranged wife, Kelley, shared a family photo from a Universal Studios outing

The family outing comes eight months after Scott filed for divorce.

Are things on the mend for actor Scott Wolf and his wife, Kelley? Well, at least as a family, things seem to be a little better.

The Doc actor and his estranged wife posted a picture of their family on vacation at Universal Studios Hollywood on Instagram on Friday, February 20. The photo of the family was captioned: “2/20/2026. Healing. 💙💙💙💙💙 Thank you @unistudios for an epic day at the park! So much fun!”

“We are committed to being honest, authentic, and loving to ourselves, to each other, and for our children,” Scott told People. “We thank everyone for their love and support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Wolf (@iamscottwolf)

The family outing came eight months after the actor filed for divorce during the summer. Scott first filed to end his marriage to Kelley after 21 years on June 9, calling it the “most difficult decision of my life.” The split was announced via Instagram. Days later, Kelley was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold at a Utah hospital amid concerns about her mental health.

In August, Kelley was arrested for alleged online harassment of friends and family members, including a post exposing Scott’s personal information. According to People, she was charged with three misdemeanors while Scott was awarded temporary sole custody of their three kids.

A temporary restraining order was issued against Kelley, banning her from contacting Scott or the children.

Kelley was admitted to a mental health facility in September following alleged threats toward herself and her estranged husband during their divorce proceedings. In December, after Scott wished Kelley a happy birthday on his Instagram, Wolf requested a dismissal of the protective order against Kelley, according to People.

Reactions to the post have been very positive, as friends and fans are happy to see the family in better times. “The best news,” one fan remarked, while another wrote, “This makes my heart so happy!!!! You guys look wonderful!!!” Another fan shared the sentiment of many, “My heart just bounced! Love y’all so much!”