‘Mistletoe Mansion’ First Look: See Cara Maria Sorbello & Rachel Reilly Supporting This Holiday Rom-Com

What To Know Reality alums Cara Maria Sorbello and Rachel Reilly star in the holiday romantic comedy.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the movie’s official poster.

Christmas is here early because we have the first look at Mistletoe Mansion.

The poster for the upcoming holiday-themed romantic comedy is now here, and reality television fans have double the reason to check this out.

The film features The Challenge multi-time champion Cara Maria Sorbello and Big Brother and The Traitors legend Rachel Reilly in supporting roles, alongside General Hospital‘s Adam Huss.

In the below first look, exclusive to TV Insider, we see the duo featured at the top.

“I love this poster. It was created by Heartly Creations. I was very specific about wanting to have Rachel and Cara at the top, kind of showing that they’re pulling the strings in the movie, and then to have Emilio Pacayo and Hailey Cox — these up-and-coming new stars — at the center, who play our couple. I think it’s the perfect poster,” said writer-director Candice “Candy” Cain in a statement.

The film is described as a “meta holiday rom-com” shot in Centre Island, New York, and Cain opened the casting up to aspiring actors and fans.

“Big studio films are on the way out — it’s the rise of the indies now. The fact that we’re able to work with people like Cara Maria Sorbello and Rachel Reilly, who have a huge following and are actually good actors, and put them in a feature film is awesome. We’re already tapping into a fan base that is there, plus my fans from the Christmas world. It’s kind of a cross promotion — it’s a win-win,” she said.

Cain continued, “Reality stars constantly get pigeonholed into being talentless and only good for being on reality shows. What people don’t understand is that they get an edit and are perceived a certain way that is spun for production. With Mistletoe Mansion, we were able to lean into the personas that have been set forth — such as Cara being a villain and Rachel being over-dramatic — and as a writer, really lean into that and hit those fan bases and have some fun with it.”

The film is expected to release in this holiday season and be distributed globally on Prime Video.