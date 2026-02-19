’60 Minutes’ and Other CBS Programs Making Big Change

What To Know CBS programs including 60 Minutes and Inside Edition will relocate from their longtime New York offices to new locations by early 2027.

60 Minutes will move to the CBS Broadcast Center, ending its traditional separation from CBS News.

The moves come amid internal tensions and leadership changes at CBS News, highlighted by Anderson Cooper’s departure from 60 Minutes.

Several CBS productions, including 60 Minutes, are set to leave their current New York offices and relocate to a new building, bringing more of Paramount Skydance’s properties under the same roof.

According to Variety, a CBS spokesperson confirmed that 60 Minutes, CBS Sports, and Inside Edition are among the shows moving from their longtime home at 555 West 57th Street by early 2027.

60 Minutes will relocate across the street to the CBS Broadcast Center, home to most of CBS News’ output, as well as some CBS Sports production facilities, CNN’s Have I Got News For You, John Oliver‘s Last Week Tonight, and The Drew Barrymore Show.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports and Inside Edition are expected to move to 1515 Broadway, per Variety. This large office building serves as Paramount’s New York headquarters and houses its various cable networks, including Nickelodeon and MTV.

The move comes amid a tumultuous few months for 60 Minutes, which has faced significant changes both on and off screen since Bari Weiss was appointed CBS News editor-in-chief in October 2025.

60 Minutes has long enjoyed a degree of separation from the rest of CBS News, with its own offices adding to that autonomy. With the relocation, the show will start working in a closer proximity to CBS News, potentially exacerbating an already fraught relationship with the network following two recent changes in corporate management.

Earlier this week, longtime 60 Minutes correspondent Anderson Cooper announced he would be leaving the show at the end of its current broadcast season. Cooper, who anchors his own show on CNN, stated that he decided to leave the program in order to spend more time with his young children.

However, according to Oliver Darcy’s Status newsletter, one source said Cooper wasn’t aligned with the “rightward direction” of CBS News under Weiss and Paramount CEO David Ellison. “He wasn’t comfortable with the direction the show was taking under Bari, and is in a position where he doesn’t have to put up with it,” the source claimed.

Weiss held a townhall meeting with CBS News employees in January, during which she outlined her vision for the network. She also made it clear that people were free to leave if they didn’t believe in her strategy.