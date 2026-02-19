‘Night Agent’ Back on the Job, Women’s Free Skate and Hockey Final, Carolyn Meets Caroline in JFK Jr. ‘Love Story’ Spring Break on ‘Starfleet Academy’

Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2025

The Night Agent

Season Premiere

There’s precious little chance for shuteye in the perilous world of “Night Agent” Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) in the spy thriller’s third season, which sends the secret operative from the Dominican Republic to Istanbul in the wake of an explosive terrorist attack. Franchise fans will not be surprised to learn there’s a conspiracy tied to American shell companies, with the White House and a manipulative intelligence broker (Louis Herthum) somehow involved. As Peter tracks down a fugitive whistle-blower implicated in a murder, he crosses paths with a journalist (Genesis Rodriguez) whose scoop puts them both in danger. All 10 episodes are available for binge-watching.

Winter Olympics

The women’s ice-skating free skate finals (1 pm/ET, NBC and Peacock), with Alysa Liu in medal contention in third place after the short program, and the gold medal U.S. women’s hockey final between the U.S. and Canada (1:10 pm/ET, USA Network and Peacock) are among the marquee draws on the final Thursday of Olympics competition. Other medal events include Nordic combined cross-country race, women’s and men’s sprint in ski mountaineering, men’s aerials in freestyle skiing, and men’s 1,500m in speed skating. All events can be livestreamed and replayed on Peacock, with NBC’s Primetime in Milan recap airing at 8/7c. (For details, go to nbcolympics.com/schedule).

Love Story

9/8c

Besotted in the flush and rush of new love, Carolyn Bessette (Sarah Pidgeon) tells her insatiable super-famous beau John F. Kennedy Jr. (Paul Anthony Kelly) how much she likes it when it’s “just us.” Good luck with that. As their love affair develops into something more serious in the fourth episode of the compelling docudrama, Carolyn is about to get a crash course in what it means to date “America’s uncrowned prince.” Her mother (the tart Constance Zimmer) warns her accomplished daughter, “I just don’t want you to lose yourself,” but that’s exactly how it feels when John invites her to a posh party at sister Caroline’s (Grace Gummer) without fully preparing her. “Why would you put her in that position?” Caroline barks at her brother, who confesses, “I just don’t want to blow it.” They’ll both need to wake up soon.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Well, they can’t all be as exciting as last week’s traumatic adventure aboard the Miyazaki. Fast-forward a month, and the rattled cadets of Starfleet Academy get a breather for what amounts to spring break. In a subplot reminiscent of the movie The Holdovers, Caleb (Sandro Rosta) and Genesis (Bella Shepard) stay behind in the shuttered school for very different personal reasons, while Klingon Jay-Den (Karim Diané) follows no one’s favorite cadet, Darem Reymi (George Hawkins), on what he thinks is a rescue mission but turns out to be a potentially life-changing call to duty.

The Pitt

9/8c

If you need more evidence of why Katherine LaNasa won a well-deserved Emmy as charge nurse Dana Evans, check out her compassionate treatment of a sexual-assault victim in the 1 pm hour of a very busy 4th of July. “You’re in a safe place now,” Dana insists, and you believe her. Elsewhere, a familiar face returns in a different uniform, and the staff of Pittsburgh’s Trauma Medical Center is about to learn to their chagrin why the neighboring Westbridge Hospital has been diverting patients their way all day. It’s a game-changer.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

Descendants/Zombies Worlds Collide: Concert Special (7/6c, Disney Channel): A concert special with highlights from the 2025 North American tour features music from the popular fantasy franchises.

(7/6c, Disney Channel): A concert special with highlights from the 2025 North American tour features music from the popular fantasy franchises. Murder in Glitterball City (8/7c, HBO): A two-part (airing consecutively) true-crime documentary revisits a scandalous 2010 murder in Louisville, when the body of hairdresser James Carroll is discovered buried in the basement of a Victorian mansion, with the home’s two occupants accusing the other, leading to separate trials.

(8/7c, HBO): A two-part (airing consecutively) true-crime documentary revisits a scandalous 2010 murder in Louisville, when the body of hairdresser James Carroll is discovered buried in the basement of a Victorian mansion, with the home’s two occupants accusing the other, leading to separate trials. Uncensored (8/7c, TV One): In the interview series’ Season 7 opener, black-ish star Anthony Anderson discusses growing up in Compton, living with diabetes, and making it in Hollywood.

(8/7c, TV One): In the interview series’ Season 7 opener, black-ish star Anthony Anderson discusses growing up in Compton, living with diabetes, and making it in Hollywood. TMZ Presents: Michael Jackson: 30 Fatal Seconds (9/8c, Fox): A special examines the fallout from the 1984 accident when superstar Michael Jackson’s hair caught on fire during the filming of a Pepsi commercial, which led to an addiction to painkillers and an obsession with plastic surgery.

(9/8c, Fox): A special examines the fallout from the 1984 accident when superstar Michael Jackson’s hair caught on fire during the filming of a Pepsi commercial, which led to an addiction to painkillers and an obsession with plastic surgery. True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here (10/9c, Sundance TV): Hilarie Burton-Morgan returns for a third season of the true-crime series exploring small-town justice or the lack thereof, opening with the case of a Texas woman from a wealthy family whose murder was never prosecuted.

