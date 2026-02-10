Robert Irwin Weighs In On ‘Bachelor’ Rumors After ‘DWTS’ Win

What To Know After winning Dancing With the Stars Season 34, Robert Irwin addressed ongoing rumors about possibly joining The Bachelor.

Irwin noted that his life is much more centered on wildlife work than reality TV drama.

Fans shared their mixed thoughts on Irwin’s potential Bachelor casting, with some suggesting other reality competition shows he should join.

Following his memorable run on Dancing With the Stars, fans are hoping to see Robert Irwin join another of ABC’s top shows.

Irwin took home the mirrorball trophy alongside his partner, Witney Carson, on Season 34 of DWTS late last year. His dating life became a topic of much discussion during his time on the show, as he sparked dating rumors with Season 32 winner Xochitl Gomez and DWTS troupe member Hailey Bills. However, many fans are hoping Irwin will search for love as the next lead of ABC’s The Bachelor.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight if he would ever consider doing another reality competition show, Irwin said on Friday, February 6, “Honestly, never say never. Like, I’m in this realm right now where I’m like, ‘Never say never.'”

ET‘s Kevin Frazier joked that Irwin’s answer further fueled rumors that he could join Bachelor Nation in the future. “Dang it!” Irwin quipped before adding, “You know what? Watch this space. Who knows? Who knows? It’s a strange world. Anything could happen.”

He continued, “I feel like some of the rumors flying around during Dancing With the Stars, like, ‘Robert’s gonna be the next Bachelor,’ I’m like, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ Like, I’m a zookeeper. I’m an animal conservationist. That’s my thing. My world is very different from most of the things that are reported on about me. My life is a lot more boring than you might think. It’s exciting when it comes to animals. I mean, I’m jumping on crocs and I’m catching snakes and I’m rescuing koalas. But when it comes to, like, that side of it, I’m honestly, I’m pretty vanilla, dude.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Fans had mixed feelings about Irwin’s potential Bachelor casting. “He’s a likable young fella, definitely can capture the attention of audiences again ❤️,” one person wrote in the post’s comments. Another stated, “As much as I’d absolutely love to watch this and see how cool the dates are.. nah, meet a girl naturally.”

Someone else shared, “Bachelor would never hire him, he’s too loveable they cant create the drama they need without brining in animals every episode.” Another person commented, “Yesss, I would watch that one.”

Other fans expressed other reality shows they want to see Irwin on. “I want Robert Irwin to be on [The] Traitors or Survivor so badly,” one person posted. A different user wrote, “Him on The Amazing Race would be cool.”

While speaking with ET, Irwin also gave fans an update on his love life, particularly why he keeps that side of his life “pretty private.” He explained, “Everything’s good. All good. Life’s great.”

He added, “In my life, I have great people to look up to as, like, what it is to be, like, couples goals. You know what I mean? My sister [Bindi Irwin] and her husband [Chandler Powell]. I look at my mom [Terri Irwin] and dad [Steve Irwin], I’m like, it’s great. You know, I have those role models in that arena, I guess, which is cool.”