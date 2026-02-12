‘Jeopardy!’: Isaac Hirsch Reacts After Alison Betts Beats Him With ‘Sneaky’ Move

How does Isaac Hirsch feel after that dramatic defeat to his Jeopardy! opponent Alison Betts? The fan-favorite contestant spoke out after Betts’ sneaky move cost him and Josh Hill the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament quarterfinal win on February 11.

After a bad Daily Double wager caused Betts to drop down to third place, she manifested her win. The game show contestant explained on Reddit that, despite being $5,000 behind her opponents, she held back on the last few questions to avoid going into the red. She then hoped that Hirsch and Hill wagered all of their money in Final Jeopardy.

Betts wagered her birthday (414), leaving her with $2,786. She wrote, “Who is I hope they both bet everything?” All three contestants got the final clue wrong, and both Hirsch and Hill, tied at $7,600, wagered all of their money, leaving them with a $0 total. Despite not knowing it, Betts won the game and advanced to the semifinals.

Hirsch spoke out after the game, praising Betts. “Congrats to Alison! Lovely person, and if I have to lose to anybody, I’m glad it’s her. Rough game for me, and I didn’t deserve to win, frankly. Losing and getting bounced so early is disappointing, but I think I’m maybe one of the people who has most benefitted from disproportionate good luck on the Alex Trebek Stage over the past couple of years, so it’s only fair I take my lumps too,” he wrote on Reddit.

“I will also mention that we actually had to re-do our interviews to shorten them for time constraints immediately after the game finished, so if I seem not that excited to be engaged, it’s because I had actually just lost. After our re-recorded interviews, Ken [Jennings] said, ‘Isaac, it’s your selection,’ and I asked if I could select a different Final Jeopardy wager.”

“Still grateful for the experience and getting to meet and hang out with everybody, as always. They could invite me back to the ‘Jeopardy Impossible Questions That Isaac Hirsch Specifically Will Not Be Able to Answer Tournament’ and I’d still do it,” he ended.

Jeopardy! fans replied to his comment and told him he was too hard on himself. “You hardly shamed yourself (didn’t deserve to win is a little rough on our buddy Isaac – you said things similar to this while you were crushing it at Masters! Maybe…give yourself some of the grace you show others). I agree that luck plays a part, and I’m glad it was Ali’s turn this time. I didn’t remember Josh, but he and Ali gave you a run for your money, and his confidence was fun,” a fan said.

“Sorry it didn’t go your way, but it was great to see you play again! And stellar fashion,” another wrote.