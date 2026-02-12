Scott Speedman & ‘RJ Decker’ Cast Introduce Their Characters (VIDEO)

What To Know RJ Decker, a new ABC drama premiering March 3, stars Scott Speedman as a charismatic ex-news photographer turned private investigator rebuilding his life in Florida after time in jail.

“You fall in love with him because you want to see him win and it’s actually funny when he fails,” says Jaina Lee Ortiz about the titular character (Scott Speedman) of this new ABC drama.

RJ Decker premieres on Tuesday, March 3, at 10/9c, and while you wait, why not get to know the characters? TV Insider has an exclusive first look at a video introducing them and the show.

The series, inspired by Carl Hiaasen’s novel Double Whammy, follows RJ Decker as he tackles strange cases with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a mysterious woman from his past “who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison,” ABC teases. It also stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia “Emi” Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody “Mel” Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius “Wish” Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

“RJ used to be a news photographer and goes through a very rough time and he ends up in jail, so he’s starting a new life as a private investigator in the Sunshine State,” Speedman says in the video above. “He’s a funny guy, super charismatic.”

He’s “building his life figuratively and literally out of a sinkhole,” adds Clemens. Her character is always looking out for her ex-husband (“the dumbest” she’s had, she calls him in a clip from the show), and so she lets him move into her pool house.

As for Emi, the aforementioned mysterious woman, she comes from a powerful family, Ortiz says. “She’s very calculated. He needs her. She needs him. And together they work as a great team but the thing that lingers is this dangerous sexual attraction.”

Watch the full video above for more from the full cast as well as a glimpse at the show. Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments section below.

