‘Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation’ Season 12 Includes ‘Big, Unexpected Challenges’ for Homeowners

What To Know Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation follows homeowners as they tackle creative, budget-friendly makeovers and face unexpected renovation challenges.

Lauren Frasca, senior vice president of content and strategy at Magnolia Network, previews Season 12.

Purchasing an affordable vacation home? The couples of Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation have already put in the financial legwork, but their biggest challenges lie ahead as they look to turn that new property into the relaxing oasis of their dreams. “I am always impressed by the creativity of homeowners who have little to no design experience pulling off amazing renovations, especially the ones who get crafty and creative on small budgets,” says Lauren Frasca, senior vice president of content and strategy at Magnolia Network.

In the February 24 opener, a pair of siblings (who double as a house-flipping team) go on the hunt for a home in Gulf Breeze, Florida, that they can renovate, enjoy and then rent to other vacationers looking for a sunny getaway. “As with any renovation project, we have some big, unexpected challenges for our homeowners,” teases Frasca. She also shares that this season includes some emotionally charged stories, like a Washington state couple who emigrated from China and are finally able to live out their ocean view dreams, thanks to help from their children.

No beachfront property in your future? No problem. Frasca says the show is a perfect escape from the cold winter months. “Most of us are stuck inside, dreaming of sunnier days, so it’s a perfect time to watch people live out their dreams of owning a beach house and making their dreams a reality,” she says, adding that the fun of the show is that it creates fun conversations for those who are watching at home. “They can debate design choices, paint colors, and which house they would have chosen if they were house hunting. And of course, there is a lot of design and renovation takeaway in each episode that viewers can apply to their home projects.”

As for what’s coming? “We have some big, unexpected challenges for our homeowners,” Frasca teases. “One condo in Florida has a massive flood into their unit due to some building issues. Another young couple expecting their first child in Rhode Island learns how difficult it is to renovate historic properties after coming up against lots of red tape with the local historical society.”

Above all, Frasca promises “a lot of design and renovation takeaway in each episode.” No seashells required.

Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation, Season 12 Premiere, Tuesday, February 24, 9/8c, Magnolia Network