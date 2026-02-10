What To Know Get an exclusive first look at Teresa Palmer in Acorn TV’s The Family Next Door.

Watch the trailer for the Australian mystery series making its debut in the US beginning Monday, February 23.

Teresa Palmer is stepping into the middle of a mystery with Acorn TV‘s new series The Family Next Door, and we have your exclusive first look with the official trailer and key art.

In the video above, get a taste of the drama that’s about to unfold as Palmer takes on the role of Isabelle, a woman who moves into a small seaside rental in the quaint Osprey Point. Driven by an obsessive nature to solve a neighborhood mystery, Isabelle casts her suspicions on four local families that could be involved in the case.

As Isabelle investigates the seemingly pristine and perfect community, tensions begin to rise and secrets surface, which have far-reaching consequences for everyone involved. The trailer sees Palmer’s Isabelle hold up a metaphorical magnifying glass to her anxious neighbors as paranoia seems to set in. Will she be able to put the puzzle pieces together? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

The Australian series arrives in the United States and Canada beginning Monday, February 23, for Acorn TV subscribers. Described as “the epitome of a captivating suburban thriller” and “domestic drama at its finest,” The Family Next Door is based on the bestselling book of the same name by Sally Hepworth, making it must-see TV for readers of the original novel.

In addition to starring Palmer, The Family Next Door‘s cast also includes Bella Heathcote, Philippa Northeast, Bob Morley, Jane Harber, Ming-Zhu Hii, Daniel Henshall, Maria Angelico, Tāne Williams Accra, Catherine McClements, Dominic Ona Ariki, Vince Colosimo, Maude Davey, and Mark Leonard Winter.

The series comes to audiences from Sarah Scheller, who adapted the novel for TV as an award-winning screenwriter. Scheller’s past work includes Strife and The Letdown.

Don’t miss the mystery for yourself. Check out the exciting trailer above alongside the intriguing key art featuring Palmer and her costars.

The Family Next Door, Series Premiere, Monday, February 23, Acorn TV