‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Delivers a Message to Bad Bunny Halftime Show Haters: ‘Snowflake-ian’

The cohosts of The View spent a second consecutive day discussing the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show by Bad Bunny — specifically, those who were offended by the all-Spanish set — and Whoopi Goldberg in particular had a strong message to share with the artist’s haters.

In response to those critics who have called the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show “un-American” because it was headlined by a Puerto Rican rapper and singer, Goldberg said, “It’s OK if you didn’t understand what he was saying; if you didn’t catch the vibe of, ‘We’re proud to be here. We’re happy to be American’; if you didn’t understand that he is American because Puerto Rico is part of the United States; if you didn’t get anything, that’s OK. All those things are OK. The truth of the matter is, you’re not a large majority, and that’s the mistake we make. You are not a large majority. You’re loud, but you’re not the largest majority.”

When prompted by cohost Joy Behar to answer, “Who are you talking to?” Goldberg explained, “I’m talking to the people who say, ‘Well, this is not an American thing. This is not this… You shouldn’t be doing this.’ Those are not the majority of people. The majority of people are doing the work they need to do to take care of their families. They are not snowflake-ian because real people don’t have time to be snowflakes, OK? Y’all, on the other hand, you are the most snowflake-ian people I’ve ever seen. Everything bothers you. ‘Oh no, that’s not the truth. That’s not the real history. We shouldn’t tell the truth about…'”

Behar then credited Goldberg with having “coined” the new term, “snowflake-ian,” and she was happy to use it. “It is a wonderful term, because people always say, ‘Oh, you’re such snowflakes.’ It ain’t us, babe. No, no, no.”

The cohosts previously discussed Bad Bunny’s halftime show on Monday, with cohosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro both having emotional reactions to the performance, which included many symbols of honor to the heritage of Puerto Rico and Latin America at large.

“Micro joys help us deal with macro sadness. I have had macro sadness for over a year under [Donald] Trump, seeing what he has done to my community and what he continues to do to my community, I am so grateful to Bad Bunny for having given me that micro joy,” Navarro said, while tearing up.

