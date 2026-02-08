What To Know Drake bet $1,000,000 that the New England Patriots would win the Super Bowl.

After the Patriots lost to the Seattle Seahawks, fans blamed the ‘Drake curse’ as the reason for their loss.

Drake has notoriously bet incorrectly on major sporting events in the past.

Drake made a major statement about the 2026 Super Bowl just one day before the big game. The rapper took to Instagram to reveal that he bet $1,000,000 that the New England Patriots would beat the Seattle Seahawks in the big game.

“Bet against me if you dare 😂😂😂 @stake,” Drake wrote on Instagram, along with a screenshot of his bet, which included the estimated payout of $2,950,000 if the Patriots won.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, as the Seahawks’ defense was simply too strong for Drake Maye and the Patriots to overcome. Seattle ended up winning the game 29 to 13, and fans on social media were quick to place the blame on Drake for the Patriots’ loss.

“The @Drake betting curse continues. Soon as he put that 1 million dollar bet in, it was the beginning of the end for the Patriots,” one person wrote on X. Someone else tweeted, “The Drake curse is real,” and someone else said, “Drake curse lives on.”

Another commenter wrote, “The Drake curse never fails,” and someone else said, “You know…first couple of years the “Drake Curse” was a funny lil joke but we ten years in…it’s a losing sprit on that man.”

Drake has a history of rooting for losing sports teams, which has been dubbed the “Drake curse” over the years. The rapper addressed the “curse” allegations in 2025, noting that they’re “funny” to him. He referenced his favorite NBA team, the Toronto Raptors, winning an NBA championship in 2019, adding, “If there was a Drake curse, Kawhi [Leonard] would have never hit that shot, we would have never beat the Warriors. There is no Drake curse. But it’s funny, though.”

However, he admitted to being a “flawed sports better,” and said, “I’ll let everybody roll with it, you know. And I’m sure if you’re a Drake curse believer, there’ll be plenty more content in the future for you to confirm your theories. Cause for whatever reason, my slips do not cash out … but one day, I’m gonna have a parlay that’s insane and then everybody’s just going to be like, ‘Shh,’ on quiet.”