‘Memory of a Killer’ Sneak Peek: Angelo Faces Questions From Nicky About Who He Is (VIDEO)

What To Know As Memory of a Killer continues, so does hitman Angelo’s relationship with Nicky.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of them together — and her getting a good look around his apartment — in the February 9 episode.

Hitman Angelo’s (Patrick Dempsey) personal life may be getting a bit complicated as whatever he has going on with Nicky (Michaela McManus) continues. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the two in the Monday, February 9, episode of Memory of a Killer.

It was near the end of the previous episode that Angelo was ready to push Nicky away because “I would let you in, but my life is too complicated. I don’t need a jealous mobster on my tail.” Once she told him she ended her other relationship, he let her in. And while it’s unclear just what Angelo’s endgame is with Nicky — remember, in his suburban dad life, he’s still wearing his wedding ring for his late wife, and he approached her as the hitman persona to get information on a mob captain he later killed — he’s right that his life is complicated. After all, he’s trying his best to keep his two lives (the hitman and the suburban dad) separate. He’s not doing too well there, especially after his daughter Maria (Odeya Rush) was targeted.

Now, in our Episode 4 clip, Nicky asks if Angelo’s coming to bed. “Yes, I just couldn’t sleep,” he says and insists that’s it. “You seem sad,” she tells him. “Just pensive,” he corrects.

Nicky looks around the apartment, pointing out, “No pictures on the walls, nothing personal, it’s like a hotel room.” He says he likes to live simply. “Yeah, I bet you do,” she remarks. “But you have a black car, too, something forgettable. You don’t let anybody know anything about you, do you?”

As he sees it, “You’re making a lot of assumptions,” but she quickly counters with, “Am I wrong? Listen, I like you, but I’ve been down this road before. Guys who look like you, talk like you, move through the world like you, you’ve got more secrets than I could possibly imagine.” Watch the full sneak peek above for his response — then hers.

When it comes to Angelo and Nicky, “How much does he feel for this person, or how much can he feel for this person? I think there are some hints that, at least in the pilot, you see him looking through her purse. There’s some hints that maybe he’s trying to play her, and whether or not that’s all that it is or whether or not it changes and evolves into something real is something that we’d like people to keep watching and see for themselves,” co-showrunner and executive producer Aaron Zelman told TV Insider after the premiere.

In this upcoming episode, titled “Unhappy Ending,” Angelo postpones a hit to hunt for the Ferryman, who Angelo believes was responsible for shooting Maria. Plus, the FBI investigates a crime scene linked to Angelo.

Memory of a Killer, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox