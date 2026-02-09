‘Survivor’ Classics, Winter Olympics, a ‘Killer’ Manhunt, ’90 Day: The Single Life’

Building anticipation toward its milestone 50th season, Survivor replays classic episodes over the next two weeks. Winter Olympics highlights include alpine skiing and rhythmic ice dancing. The body count rises on Memory of a Killer when a hitman seeks the mystery man who tried to kill his daughter. 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites return in a new season of The Single Life, hoping once again to find love.

Natalie Bolton, Parvati Shallow, Cirie Field, and Amanda Kimmel, during tribal council just after Erik Reichenbach gets voted out in 'Survivor: Micronesia'
Monty Brinton / CBS

Survivor

With most of the network’s schedule in repeats in deference to the Winter Olympics, CBS takes the opportunity to hype the upcoming 50th season (February 25) of its pioneering reality franchise Survivor by reliving some of the show’s greatest moments over the last quarter-century. The two-week stunt, with vintage episodes airing Monday through Friday, begins with the infamous penultimate episode from 2008’s Survivor: Micronesia in Season 16, when the tribe’s remaining women hoodwinked the last remaining male player, Erik Reichenbach, at Tribal Council, causing Parvati Shallow to dub him “the dumbest Survivor ever. In the history of Survivor. Ever.” Erik would probably agree.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 06: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using a robotic camera positioned above the field of play.) Alysa Liu of Team United States competes in the Women's Single Skating - Short Program on day zero of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 06, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

Winter Olympics

Coverage of the Milan Cortina winter games continues through the morning and afternoon on Peacock, NBC (starting at noon/ET) and USA Network, with highlights including the rhythm dance in ice dancing, the women’s free ski slopestyle final, the men’s team combined in alpine skiing, women’s 1000m speed skating, USA vs. Italy in curling, USA vs. Switzerland in women’s hockey, women’s singles in luge and women’s snowboard big air. (Go to nbcolympics.com/schedule for details.) The Primetime in Milan recap begins on NBC at 8/7c.

Patrick Dempsey as Angelo — 'Memory of a Killer' Season 1 Episode 2
Christos Kalohoridis/Fox

Memory of a Killer

The body count rises as secret hitman Angelo (Patrick Dempsey) continues his relentless search for the mystery man known only as “The Ferryman” (a specter of death), who he believes was responsible for the attempted murder of his daughter Maria (Odeya Rush). He even risks postponing his latest murder assignment, the takedown of an arms dealer, to follow a lead, ignoring warnings that the Ferryman is not to be trifled with: “He erases everything you ever loved, everyone who ever mattered to you, and makes sure you watch it happen.” Of course, Angelo’s no slouch in the killing department either, and the trail of mayhem he leaves behind convinces FBI Agent Linda Grant (Gina Torres) that she’s tracking a professional killer.

Liz Woods, Cortney Reardanz, and Sophie Sierra on 90 Day The Single Life
TLC

90 Day: The Single Life

Season Premiere

The 90 Day spinoff returns for a new season, with fan favorites setting out once again to find love. While Gino reconnects with an ex hoping for a second chance, Sophie travels to the Dominican Republic on a girls’ trip with wing-women Julia and Liz, looking for new romance. Followed by the companion show 90 Day: The Single Life — Between the Sheets (10/9c) for those who can’t get enough.

Melissa O'Neil as Lucy — 'The Rookie'
Disney/Mike Taing

The Rookie

A Valentine’s Day-themed episode has “Chenford” shippers wondering if Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) will find the perfect gifts for the occasion. Elsewhere, the squad contends with a perp who (in ABC’s words) is “setting more than hearts on fire.” And Celina (Lisseth Chavez) is convinced bad-luck Miles (Deric Augustine) is the victim of a curse, but how to break it?

