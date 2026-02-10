And just like that, we have a Sex and the City for the chronically online. And even Carrie Bradshaw would respect her TikTok counterpart’s hustle because Sydney Jo Robinson, the writer, star, editor, and producer of The Group Chat, came into the game without any experience behind the camera.

“No, not even slightly,” laughs Robinson, known as @thatgirlsydjo to the 1.7 million TikTok followers obsessed with her series chronicling the texts and sidebars of a female friend group. “I was a theater major, and I grew up doing theater, so I always was an actor, but really, my voice was always the thing. I was really always a singer first, [so] I had no training in editing or production or videography, any of it.”

“So it was a learn as I go kind of process,” continues the content creator behind every character in The Group Chat. “But when I was younger, my sister and I always loved to make I movies and do little things, so I feel like it tracks. But I definitely still had to learn a lot…I edit on TikTok still, which I’m told is insane.”

That grassroots approach, mixed with a defined POV, sharp sense of self-deprecating humor, and a wildly relatable concept — who among us doesn’t have at least one group chat that could get us canceled? — has earned Robinson not just a massive fanbase that includes musician Charlie Puth and Hailey Bieber, but also accolades for creating one of the closest things to a linear television show on the platform. Each “season” she has produced centers on a specific storyline; there are cliffhangers, twists, clearly defined conflicts, styling changes to identify various characters (smartly placed phone-case stickers help!), even teaser trailers and post-season reunions. It’s like if the ghost of The WB network had a baby with the New Adult section of Goodreads and was raised on Real Housewives.

“I think every season it grows a little bit more,” offers Robinson, who could totally be played by a young Sandra Bullock. “And every season, I try to make it a little bit more ridiculous, where it’s almost like, why is this on TikTok? But it’s a full production. Traveling was part of that. Literally going to Costa Rica and going to Beverly Hills to film these, I think that was so crazy. And one of the things that made it feel like such a TV show. So I think every season I upped the ante a little bit.”



It’s paying off. Last December, she was nominated in the Rising Star category at the first-ever TikTok awards. She’s also collaborated with Ryan Serhant of Netflix’s Owning Manhattan, and in January, TGC Season 5 dropped with Hailey, Maddy, Jess, and Julia caught between feuding roommates Sloane and Alison, which bristles with that all-too-real discomfort of having to choose sides. So how close are these characters to the people in her off-camera life?