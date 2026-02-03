‘Wheel of Fortune’: Roller Coaster Fan Loses $62,000 on ‘Easy Puzzle’

Bundle up! An adrenaline junkie on Wheel of Fortune couldn’t solve the Bonus Round puzzle despite fans calling it easy.

Joey Moorman, from Riverside, California, played against Daria Suib, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Barnetta Pointer, from Calumet City, Illinois, on February 2. Moorman tries to look for adrenaline activities everywhere he goes, such as roller coasters (he has ridden 162), bungee jumping, and swimming with tiger sharks.

He solved the first toss-up for $1,000. Suib, a dog owner whose dog went viral on TikTok, solved the second one, putting $2,000 in her bank.

Pointer, a woman who has a big family, solved the “Before and After” puzzle — “Key Lime Pie In the Sky.” Since she landed on the Argentina trip wedge, she put $9,915 in her bank.

She also solved “Night Fever Night Fever,” putting $12,215 in her bank. Moorman put $9,050 in his bank after solving “Colorful Coral Reef” and riding the Express Train. However, since it was the Prize Puzzle, he won a trip to the Cook Islands, which gave him a total of $20,790 anf the lead.

All three game show contestants solved one Triple Toss-up each, putting an additional $2,000 in their banks.

Suib solved the final puzzle — “Scaredy Cat” — for $4,500. She ended the game with $8,500. Pointer went home with $14,215. Moorman was the night’s winner with $22,790.

He chose “What Are You Wearing?” for his Bonus Round category. Moorman brought his mom, Patty, and his younger sister, Emily, with him. They have watched Wheel of Fortune together since he was a kid.

Moorman was given “R,S,T,L,N, and E” by the game show. He chose “C,B,D, and O” to round out his puzzle.

It then looked like “BE_ _E _OOL CO_T.” As the clock counted down, Moorman guessed “Something Wool Coat,” “Berry Wool Coat,” and “Cool Coats.” He couldn’t figure out “Beige Wool Coat.”

“Beige isn’t one of those words that really pops into your head. Does it?” host Ryan Seacrest asked.

“Nope,” Moorman replied. The envelope held $40,000, which would have given him $62,790. Seacrest shook his head and gave Moorman a handshake.

“Thanks for watching all these years,” Seacrest said.

Despite Moorman not solving the puzzle, many fans said they could figure it out and thought it was “easy.” “I thought this was an easy solve. I had this one solved pretty quickly,” a YouTube user wrote.

“Easy puzzle. I thought he had it,” another commented.

“Unlike him, I was able to figure out the entire puzzle tonight,” a third added.

“That was easy for me too, especially the ‘O’ was the right vowel to pick & a ‘B’ was a great choice as well,” a fan said.

“Come on, man…. that was right there. I was just… shouting out that word beige… that didn’t come out of his head??” one last fan wrote.