‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Has Ball Juggling Disaster

Vanna White can do a lot of things well, including turning letters, crocheting, and looking fashionable, but when it comes to juggling, maybe she shouldn’t put it on her resume. The Wheel of Fortune hostess turned a game into a disaster as she tried to juggle.

Maggie Sajak, the game show‘s social media correspondent, had White and host Ryan Seacrest play a game backstage. “Hosting is easier than juggling 🤣 #WheelOfFortune,” the Instagram post was captioned on January 30.

Sajak brought out the Wheel of Fun. White gave it a spin, and it landed on “Maggie’s Choice.” “It’s Winter Wonderland Week, so I think you can juggle some snowballs,” Sajak said.

“Do you know how to juggle?” White asked Seacrest.

“This is your spin! Not my spin. I didn’t spin,” he replied.

White took two snowballs and threw them up and down in the air. Seacrest only had one and continuously threw it up and caught it. “Oh, wow, Ryan. You’re so good,” Sajak joked.

White, however, kept dropping the snowballs. Seacrest gave her the third one, and it turned into even more of a disaster. White tried to juggle them all at once, but they wound up bouncing across the floor.

Seacrest cracked up as Maggie Sajak suggested that maybe they have a snowball fight instead. “They’re fighting with the floor,” she said.

“You’re just doing that for the camera. You know how to do it,” Seacrest said, after composing himself.

“I do not know how to do it!” White responded as she tried again. She failed again, resulting in all of the snowballs landing on the floor. This caused both White and Seacrest to crack up again.

“What am I going to do with these two?” Sajak asked.

“I want you to do it!” White told Sajak.

Sajak tried it and almost had it, but dropped one snowball on the floor. “They were joking around, and I really tried,” she said to the camera.

“You did a good job!” White told her.

“Happy Winter Wonderland Week,” Sajak said as she tossed a snowball to the camera.

