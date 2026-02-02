What To Know Trevor Noah made a joke at the Grammys linking Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein’s island, prompting a strong reaction from Trump on social media.

Trump publicly denied ever visiting Epstein’s island and threatened to sue Noah for defamation over the joke.

The President has previously won multimillion-dollar settlements from ABC News and CBS after suing them for defamation related to statements about him.

Trevor Noah drew the ire of Donald Trump on Sunday night (February 1) after he joked about the President’s relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During his fifth and final time hosting the Grammys, the former Daily Show host took aim at Trump. After Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for her hit track “Wildflower,” Noah quipped, “That is a Grammy that every artist wants… almost as much as Trump wants Greenland.”

He added, “Which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

As the audience reacted with shock and laughter, the comedian, who has hosted the awards ceremony since 2021, responded, “I told you it’s my last year! What are you gonna do about it?”

The joke clearly got under Trump’s skin, as the President took to Truth Social to share his reaction. “The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable!” he wrote early Monday (February 2) morning. “CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer.”

“The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards,” Trump continued.

Kimmel last hosted the Oscars in 2024, whose ratings were actually up from the year prior (which Kimmel also hosted). The Kimmel-hosted 2023 ceremony also drew 2 million more viewers than the 2022 event, hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.

Regardless, Trump’s attention shifted back to Noah, whom he threatened to sue over his Epstein joke.

“Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!” the President stated. “I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory, statement, have never been accused being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

He continued, “Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”

Trump previously sued ABC News and George Stephanopoulos for defamation after the anchor said the President had been found “liable for rape.” A New York civil court found Trump sexually abused E Jean Carroll in a dressing room at a department store in 1996, but this was legally determined as “sexual abuse”, not rape.

ABC News ultimately agreed to pay $15 million to Trump to settle the defamation lawsuit.

CBS also paid a $16 million settlement to the President after he sued the network over a 60 Minutes interview with his 2024 presidential election opponent, Kamala Harris. Trump claimed the interview had been edited to favor Harris.