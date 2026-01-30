‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Predicts Trump Trying to ‘Steal’ 2026 Midterm Elections

The cohosts of The View had some fiery reactions to the first “Hot Topic” of the day on Friday’s (January 30) show: The FBI’s raid on the election center in Fulton County, Georgia, related to Donald Trump‘s continued insistence that he did not lose the 2020 election.

Sunny Hostin, for one, had a dour suspicion about what the move foretells.

“I actually think that this is a coordinated effort to steal the 2026 election,” she said. “If you think about it, Pam Bondi — remember what happened in Minnesota with [the shooting deaths of Alex] Pretti and [Renee] Good? Pam Bondi sent a letter to the governor of Minnesota and said that they would withdraw ICE agents if they provided all of their voter data. And they’ve also asked every single state for voter registration information, voter data, and at least 11 states like Texas have complied so far.” She also cautioned that this data includes information like name, address, social security number, driver’s license number, political party, and more.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who worked for Trump at the time of the 2020 election and said he “knew he lost” at that time, said she thinks it’s conspiracy theorists in his orbit who are responsible for this maneuver.

“People around him now, in the second term, are validating some of these more conspiratorial viewpoints that he’s held,” she said. “The president shared a social media post last night in 2026 asserting that the 2020 election was stolen by a vote flipping conspiracy theory involving Barack Obama, the CIA, the FBI, China military satellites, and — why not? — some Italians. It’s not even serious at this point.”

She then made a suggestion to Trump, saying, “Focus on the election you won and doing what you said you would. People voted for him to lower costs, to make life more affordable. No one feels that way. Fox News, seven in 10 say the economy is in bad shape. More voters think the economy will get worse this year by a 13 point margin. That’s what you were hired to do. Why are you looking back to the election you lost?”

“Can we just call a spade a spade?” Ana Navarro soon offered. “Donald Trump is for kookoo for Cocoa Puffs. He is insane or senile. He has got a very weird fixation, even though the courts proved he lost in 2020, even though it was federally investigated, this guy wants to rewrite history, and the point that you made is right, he is now surrounded by all these sycophants who are incapable of pushing back and telling him he is crazy. He is like the emperor with no clothes, and nobody is telling him that he’s parading around town absolutely naked.”

Navarro continued, “This time, he pulled out Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence. They pulled her out from the rock she’s been under for like, a year. I mean, I hadn’t seen this lady. I almost filed a missing persons report on her. And they pulled her out and put her in costume. And she showed up to do that. Because whether it’s Pam Bondi or Tulsi Gabbard or you name it, they are incapable of pushing back for fear of losing their jobs. They are so enamored by the idea of being in the circle of power, they are incapable of putting the country and sanity and being rational first.”

