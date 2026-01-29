HGTV’s Dave Marrs Announces New Project Away From ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

What To Know HGTV’s Dave Marrs announced a new social media project focused on promoting careers in the trades.

The Fixer to Fabulous star detailed his plans to share videos and resources encouraging people to consider trade professions, noting that skilled builders and craftsmen are in short supply.

The announcement received enthusiastic support from fans and his wife, Jenny Marrs.

Dave Marrs is no stranger to showing off his home renovation talents on HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous. But now, he’s planning to share his skills with fans via social media.

“Good morning! I am actually going to try something new in 2026,” Marrs began a Tuesday, January 27, Instagram video, adding that he’s been getting questions from fans online “about different products, about services, about building, you name it.”

“Today, I really want to talk about the trades in general. We are losing craftsmen. We are losing HVAC electricians, plumbers, you name it. They’re aging out faster than we’re replacing them, and it is becoming a big, big problem,” he stated. “For so long, we were told, and we told our kids, ‘Hey, you need to go to a four-year college and get a degree.’ That is no more. You can go into the trades now and there is great opportunity, there is great money in an industry that is growing like crazy.”

Marrs announced that he will begin to share videos about exploring careers in the trades. “It is so important and something that I’ve neglected for way longer than I should have, and then other builders and other tradesmen have done the same. But we’re gonna fix that. So, stay tuned,” he continued. “Over the next couple of weeks, we’re gonna start talking about the trades. We’re gonna talk about a whole home alliance. We’re gonna talk about really building up our industry.”

Dave’s wife and Fixer to Fabulous costar, Jenny Marrs, shared her support for his new video series by sharing several clapping hands emojis in the post’s comments. One fan suggested that Dave “venture into the YouTube World” to share his tips and tricks, adding, “I would love watching what you would come up with on your channel.”

More fans shared their excitement for Dave’s new content in the comments. “That is awesome ❤️🙌,” one user wrote. Another added, “Love this @dave.marrs is HIM 👏👏👏.”

Someone else shared, “Great idea 🙌. So impressed with all that you make during the shows 🙏🙌.” A different person posted, “Love and watching your show, look forward to it. Thank you 🌴☀️💜🐚.”

“Love it! 👏 As a former educator, the messaging about college has bothered me for years. Thank you for doing this, Dave!” another commenter stated. A separate person shared, “Great idea!!! Mike Rowe has preached this for years as well as Mike Holmes!!! I have pushed this idea with my grands too💯.”

Dave has been an HGTV staple since he and Jenny premiered their flagship series, Fixer to Fabulous, in 2019. The couple have appeared on several HGTV shows over the years, including Rock the Block and Home Town Takeover, as well as launched spinoffs such as Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn and Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano.

