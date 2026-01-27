What’s Alex Honnold Doing Next After ‘Skyscraper Live’?

What To Know After scaling the Taipei 101 for the Skyscraper Live event on Netflix, Alex Honnold is heading back to TV next.

In his first-ever travel series, he’ll explore the wilds and hidden gems of his home state.

After successfully scaling the Taipei 101 for Netflix’s Skyscraper Live, Alex Honnold is ready to take audiences on another televised adventure.

This time, he’s staying close to home for a travel show set in his home state of Nevada.

The Free Solo daredevil will next star on his first travel series called Get A Little Out There With Alex Honnold.

The series is coproduced by Outside TV and Travel Nevada and will consist of five parts. It premieres on Outside TV on February 26.

The official description for the series reads, “World-renowned climber Alex Honnold has always lived life on the edge. That’s part of why he made his home in Las Vegas—minutes from some of the best climbing on Earth. And yet, even with all he’s seen and done, his home state still finds plenty of ways to surprise him.”

In the above-embedded trailer, Honnold says of the series, “I’ve spent my life chasing the seemingly impossible. Now, I’m traveling across my home state of Nevada to chase some new adventures. But here, the mountains aren’t the only place you can get a little out there.”

Indeed, in addition to doing more of his free climbing stunts, he also braves the wild that is local dive stops with unique offerings, like a clown motel, a bar with a donkey, and a hobby shop where the owner travels with a chair strapped to her back.

“My mission is to adventure to places I’ve never been before and meet the passionate people who live there. I’ll explore the delightfully strange and even the odd and offbeat,” he says in the teaser. “From roadside stops to wild corners of the state, I’m rediscovering the place that I call home.”

Special guests for the show include Tommy Caldwell, Cedar Wright, and Peyton Thomas.

Get a Little Out There With Alex Honnold, Series Premiere, February 26, Outside TV