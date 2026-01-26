Melissa Gilbert Breaks Silence Amid Husband Timothy Busfield’s Sex Abuse Charges

What To Know Melissa Gilbert expressed gratitude for public support during a difficult time as her husband, Timothy Busfield, faces child sex-abuse charges.

Busfield has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact and one count of child abuse involving minors on a TV set, and is currently awaiting trial after being released from jail.

Melissa Gilbert issued a statement on Monday, January 26, thanking fans and friends for their support during what she called an “extraordinarily difficult time,” as her husband Timothy Busfield faces child sex-abuse charges.

The message was shared on the Instagram page of her lifestyle company, Modern Prairie, as the former Little House on the Prairie star previously deleted her main Instagram account.

“I’m sending you all my love and gratitude during this extraordinarily difficult time. Not only for Tim, me and our family, but in the collective heaviness so many of us seem to be carrying right now. Add an unexpected storm to the mix, and it can all feel like a bit too much,” wrote Gilbert.

“This season has reminded me, very clearly, how important it is to slow down, prioritize what truly matters, and allow ourselves moments of rest. Stepping back from the noise, the news, and even our daily responsibilities from time to time gives us space to recharge, reflect, and find our center again,” continued the post.

“Thank you, truly, for the love, patience, and support you continue to show Tim and me. Thank you for helping me to feel safer, more grounded, and deeply held by this extraordinary community of women here at Modern Prairie,” wrote Gilbert. “I’ll be easing back into things thoughtfully and with care – moving forward one step at a time. More to come, and so much gratitude always.”

The post follows a statement issued on January 13 by a representative for Gilbert. In that statement, Gilbert’s rep said, “Melissa Gilbert is not making public statements at this time. Any purported ‘statements’ circulating online — including AI-generated deepfakes of her ‘breaking her silence’ should not be treated as coming from her. She is honoring the request of Tim’s lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds.”

“During this period, her focus is on supporting and caring for their very large family, as they navigate this moment,” continued the statement. “Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time. We ask that their privacy be respected.”

Gilbert and Busfield have been married since 2013.

Actor and director Busfield has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact and one count of child abuse. On January 13, Busfield turned himself in to New Mexico authorities after the Albuquerque Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest. The warrant alleged that he inappropriately touched twin boys on the set of The Cleaning Lady. Busfield was released from jail on January 20 and is awaiting trial on these charges.

Busfield denied the allegations in a video released by TMZ. “I’m going to confront these lies,” Busfield said. “They’re horrible. They’re all lies. And I did not do anything to those little boys, and I’m going to fight it. I’m going to fight it with a great team, and I’m going to be exonerated.”