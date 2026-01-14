Idris Elba ‘Hijack’-ed Again, Daytime TV’s ‘Dirty Talk’ Era, ‘Palm Royale’ Finale, ‘Riot Women’ on BritBox

Idris Elba returns for a second season of Apple TV‘s thriller Hijack, this time aboard an underground train in Berlin. A docuseries relives the “trash TV” era of daytime talk shows that peaked in the 1990s. The campy period comedy Palm Royale wraps its second season. Five British women form a punk band in Sally Wainwright‘s electrifying drama Riot Women.

Apple TV

Hijack

Season Premiere

Has Sam Nelson (Idris Elba) ever considered just riding a bicycle? This seasoned corporate negotiator isn’t faring so well with public transportation. In the first season of this Emmy-nominated thriller, he was caught in the middle of a hostage crisis aboard a flight from Dubai to London. Now he’s in Berlin, and understandably watchful and suspicious as he boards an underground train heading toward peril. (You know we’re in for it when a controller remarks, “Nothing exciting ever happens on the U5.”) The situation becomes increasingly intense through the first chapter of an eight-episode season (dropping weekly), but even so, you’ll likely be surprised by what Sam announces in the cliffhanger ending. All aboard next week!

ABC

Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV

9/8c

“Ruled” may be too strong a word, but there was a time when the antics of sensational daytime TV talk shows — chairs being thrown, noses being broken, brawls a commonplace — commanded headlines despairing of where our world, and culture, were heading. A three-part docuseries, airing weekly, relives those inglorious “glory days” of the 1990s, when shows hosted by the carnival-barker likes of Jerry Springer, Maury Povich, and Geraldo Rivera set the lowest bar imaginable for rubber-necking entertainment. The series features commentary by Povich, Sally Jessy Raphael, Montel Williams, Leeza Gibbons, producers of the Springer and Geraldo shows, and eyewitness accounts from Steve Wilkos, a former Springer bodyguard who became a host of his own show.

Apple TV

Palm Royale

Season Finale

The campy, ’70s-era comedy goes out in high style and a flurry of farcical incoherence in the Season 2 finale, with Maxine (Kristen Wiig) and Evelyn (Allison Janney) spending much of the hour trying to hide and dispose of a body. (Long story, none of which makes much sense.) Their goal is to clear the deck of any complication that would halt the Palm Beach wedding of Maxine’s ex, Douglas (Josh Lucas), and the very pregnant Mitzi (Kaia Gerber). There are other complications and subplots before the stylized climax, which gives Carol Burnett a memorable spotlight in one of two musical interludes that’s also a sweet callback to her longtime pal Julie Andrews. A bigger production number emphasizes the show’s fantastical nature and doubles as a fairly satisfying series finale, should the show not be renewed.

Helen Williams (© Drama Republic Ltd)

Riot Women

Series Premiere

“We sing songs about being middle-aged and menopausal and more or less invisible. And you thought the Clash were angry.” Meet the Riot Women, a group of five West Yorkshire women of a certain age and temperament who form the most unlikely of punk bands for a talent contest and find new purpose by rocking out. From one of British TV’s top creators, Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax), Riot Women will have you rooting for and hooting along with these unfiltered and unleashed heroines, played by Tamsin Grieg (Episodes), Joanna Scanlon (Getting On), Rosalie Craig (the West End Company revival), Lorraine Ashbourne, and Amelia Bullmore. Launching with two episodes.

Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

8:30/7:30c

Series star Tyler James Williams directs an episode heavy on conflict, when the PTA and a group of angry parents confront the staff with loaded questions about how long their kids are going to be going to school in an abandoned mall, with storefronts as classrooms (and a giant Ben Franklin head that’s shredding everyone’s nerves). The buck stops with principal Ava (Janelle James), but will she be forced to face the music? In a tasty subplot, Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) suspect that the deeply unpopular Mr. Morton (Jerry Minor) is trying to steal Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) away from their friend group.

