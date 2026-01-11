Bob Weir Dies at 78 as Tributes Pour in for Grateful Dead Founder

What To Know Bob Weir, founding member of the Grateful Dead, has died at age 78.

Bob Weir is dead at 78, and tributes are pouring in for the Grateful Dead founder.

On Saturday, January 10, a statement on Weir’s Instagram account announced his death.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir. He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues.”

The statement continued, “For over sixty years, Bobby took to the road. A guitarist, vocalist, storyteller, and founding member of the Grateful Dead. Bobby will forever be a guiding force whose unique artistry reshaped American music.”

Grateful Dead was founded in 1965. Along with Weir, the other founding members included Jerry Garcia, Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzmann, and Ron “Pigpen” McKernan. In 1994, Grateful Dead was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and in 2007, it received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

In the comments and elsewhere on social media, fans of Grateful Dead shared tributes for Weir as they reflected on his legacy.

Aaron Dessner wrote in the comments of the Instagram announcement, “So deeply grateful for all the music and to have known him and crossed paths musically….truly one of a kind.”

Andy Cohen shared, “Bobby will live through the music and the people who love it around the world forever. What a gift he is for us all. We love you, Weir family❤️.”

Meanwhile, Maggie Rogers commented, “Forever and ever ❤️🕊️.”

In a separate post, Harry Potter actor Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, shared a photo of himself and Weir, writing via Instagram, “Never dead @bobweir x.”

Bob Dylan took to X to post a picture of himself performing on stage with Weir.



Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder also shared via Instagram a snapshot of himself with Weir. “Just heard of the passing of @bobweir,” he wrote. “I first saw Bob at Woodstock with the Grateful Dead and was blown away by that whole band, and the musicianship. I feel so blessed to have been able to have him sing on ‘Rock You’ from American Rock and Roll. Until we meet again, amigo.​​​​​​​​”

Weir is survived by his wife, Natascha, and two daughters, Shala Monet and Chloe Kaelia.