Watch Rob Cesternino’s Son Hysterical Reaction to ‘Traitors’ Murder

(left) Rob Cesternino on Season 4 of 'The Traitors', (right) Rob's son crying after he was murdered on the show
Peacock/Rob Cesternino/Instagram

What To Know

  • Rob Cesternino was the second contestant to be “murdered” and the third to be eliminated in The Traitors Season 4.
  • Cesternino’s murder was carried out by the Traitors in plain sight.
  • His son Anthony’s dramatic and humorous reaction to seeing his dad “killed” on TV went viral, with fans and viewers relating to and enjoying the video shared on Instagram.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Traitors Season 4 Episode 3.]

Survivor alum Rob Cesternino was the third contestant to leave Season 4 of The Traitors, and the second to be murdered. His son had a hilarious reaction to his dad’s “murder,” and fans cracked up.

After Cesternino was on the Secret Traitor’s shortlist, the three traitors — Rob Rausch, Lisa Rinna, and Candiace Dillard Bassett — decided who to “murder” in plain sight.

Rausch and Rinna decided to play chess to decide who to murder between Cesternino, Monét X Change, Tara Lapinski, and Kristen Kish. Bassett tried to distract the other players by forming a conga line. After Rausch and Rinna decided on Cesternino, they had to go into the breakfast room and burn the card with his name on it to facilitate the murder.

If they were successful, he would leave the castle and be eliminated from the game. They would also get to meet the Secret Traitor, who was later revealed to be Donna Kelce. However, if they were not successful, no murder would take place, and the Secret Traitor would remain a secret. They also wouldn’t have any control over the next murder.

However, the Traitors completed their task, and Cesternino was “murdered.” The Survivor player’s son reacted to his dad being “killed” after returning to reality TV after 22 years.

“Look what you did, @robert_rausch #TheTraitorsUS,” he captioned the Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rob Cesternino (@robcesternino)

His son, Anthony, stood in a restaurant after watching Episode 3 and cried, “Why’d The Traitors’ murder my dad? Does that mean he’s not coming home?”

Those in the background laughed at the child’s reaction. “Rob R, why’d you do this to me? Can’t you see? Why? Whyyyy?” Anthony continued.

The video ended with the child crying. Rob Rausch was the first one to say Rob C’s name out loud for the one they wanted to pick for murder, so that’s why Cesternino’s son blamed the Love Island USA star.

Of course, Cesternino was not really murdered and returned home to his family. Rob also has an older son, Dominic, whom he shares with his wife, Nicole. Fans reacted to the tween’s hysterics.

“Okay, but no joke, this was my actual reaction last night! 😢” one Instagram user said.

“This was ALL OF US,” said another.

'The Traitors': Rob Cesternino Praises Cast’s 'Survivor' Records
Related

'The Traitors': Rob Cesternino Praises Cast’s 'Survivor' Records

“Took the words right out of my mouth,” a third added.

“We are all Anthony,” another commented.

“This is going to get him a full ride to Juilliard,” a follower joked.

“I smell an Oscar in his future,” commented another.

“The theater classes are paying off,” one last fan said.

Do you think Rob Cesternino should have been “murdered” on The Traitors so soon? Let us know in the comments.

The Traitors, Season 4, Thursdays, 9/8c, Peacock

