Back to ‘The Pitt,’ Globes Preview, More ‘Traitors’ Deception, ABC’s Thursday Relaunch, ‘Law & Order’ Crossover, ‘Hunting Party’ Back in Business
HBO Max‘s Emmy-winning The Pitt returns for a second season, keeping the ER staff busy on a sweltering 4th of July. Elsewhere on a very busy Thursday, a Golden Globes curtain-raiser celebrates career honorees Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker. ABC‘s Thursday lineup returns with both 9-1-1 series and a medical crisis on Grey’s Anatomy. A Law & Order–SVU crossover is followed by the Season 2 premiere of The Hunting Party, which continues the search for escaped serial killers, including Eric McCormack as a lethal charmer.
The Pitt
The deservedly Emmy-winning medical drama returns with another grueling ER shift for Pittsburgh’s most dedicated doctors, nurses, residents, and med students. To its credit, the series doesn’t try to top the first with melodramatic excess. Just making it through the day is an accomplishment. And for Dr. Robby (Emmy winner Noah Wyle), this July 4 is a big day, his last before a three-month motorcycle sabbatical — if he can survive this one. He clashes with his replacement, who favors AI tools over gut instinct. And his once-trusted senior resident (Patrick Ball) is newly back from 10 months in rehab, creating tension in the workplace. Each riveting hour flies by, but you’ll have to wait a week between episodes. (See the full review.)
Golden Globe Awards
The Golden Globes aren’t until Sunday, but CBS is getting the party started early, with a prime-time special celebrating the recipients of the organization’s career-achievement awards: the legendary Helen Mirren, receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Sex and the City‘s Sarah Jessica Parker accepting the Carol Burnett Award for comedic excellence. Harrison Ford, who costarred with Mirren in the Yellowstone prequel 1923 and, years earlier, in the 1986 movie version of The Mosquito Coast, presents her with her prize, while Parker’s Sex and the City costar, Kristin Davis, is among those honoring the actress who brought Carrie Bradshaw to life. The special features career retrospectives, interviews, and appearances by last year’s honorees, Viola Davis and Ted Danson, as well as Carol Burnett, Tessa Thompson, Colman Domingo, and Vin Diesel.
The Traitors
“It’s time to dine with death,” crows the puckishly flamboyant host Alan Cumming as he welcomes a new group of 23 players — most with reality-TV pedigrees — to a Scottish castle where “traitors” plot “murder” against “faithfuls” as they play for a prize worth up to $250,000. The heightened tone of the Emmy-winning competition only becomes more so with huge personalities from the Real Housewives, Love Island, Big Brother, Survivor, Bachelor, and RuPaul’s Drag Race franchises participating alongside the likes of the volcanic Michael Rapaport, the maternal Donna Kelce (mom of NFL stars Travis and Jason), and dishy Olympians Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. Season 4 launches with three episodes.
Grey’s Anatomy
Returning from a nearly two-month holiday hiatus, the long-running medical drama takes us back into the operating room where Jo’s (Camilla Luddington) life hangs in the balance along with that of her unborn twins. While Teddy (Kim Raver) offers a distraught Link (Chris Carmack) a shoulder to cry on, Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Jules (Adelaide Kane) face a challenge with another patient.
Law & Order
The crime dramas’ casts collide yet again in a two-hour crossover that begins with the disappearance of a young Ukrainian woman who may have been raped. When the case leads to a murder investigation, eyewitness Lt. Brady (Maura Tierney) teams up and butts heads with SVU‘s Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) when suspicions of human trafficking complicate matters. In the second hour, ADAs Price (Hugh Dancy) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) work together after Brady’s interrogation tactics become an issue.
The Hunting Party
Eric McCormack (Will & Grace) turns on the charm, and the creepiness, as Ron Simms aka the “Boogeyman Killer,” the latest target of the task force assigned to track down the notorious criminals who escaped from the top-secret prison known as “The Pit.” (No relation to The Pitt.) As the thriller’s second season opens, ex-FBI profiler Bex Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) uses leverage to reassemble her team as they go after Simms, whose seductions take a decidedly sinister and twisted turn.
INSIDE THURSDAY TV:
- Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (7:30 pm/ET, ESPN): No. 6 Ole Miss faces No. 10 Miami in the college football playoff semifinal, with the winner moving on to the National Championship opposite the victor of Friday night’s Peach Bowl between undefeated No. 1 Indiana and No. 5 Oregon.
- 9-1-1 (8/7c, ABC): The ninth season of the hit first-responder drama resumes with Hen’s (Aisha Hinds) health issues becoming more alarming on and off the job. Followed by 9-1-1: Nashville (9/8c), where the city is rocked by a hacker while Capt. Don (Chris O’Donnell) frets about his missing wife, Blythe (Jessica Capshaw).
- Heartland (8/7c, UPtv): The 18th season of the Canadian family drama, set on a ranch in the foothills of Alberta, makes its cable TV premiere.
- The Tale of Silyan (9/8c, National Geographic): A poignant documentary depicts the bond between a struggling Macedonian farmer and an injured white stork.
- The Valley: Persian Style (9/8c, Bravo): A spinoff of The Valley features several alums of Shahs of Sunset as it follows a Persian friend group who leave Beverly Hills to find love and opportunity in the San Fernando Valley.
ON THE STREAM:
- His & Hers (streaming on Netflix): Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal star in an overheated six-part crime thriller as a Georgia couple estranged after a family tragedy who reconnect on different sides of a small-town murder case. She’s a news anchor looking for a comeback, he’s the local detective in charge of the investigation, and they’re both harboring dark secrets.
- Girl Taken (streaming on Paramount+): Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones) stars in a dark psychological drama as a popular teacher in a rural English town who kidnaps young Lily (Tallulah Evans). The six-part series explores the impact of the crime and its aftermath on Lily, her twin Abby (Delphi Evans), and mother Eve (Jill Halfpenny) after Lily escapes following years of abuse.
- The Game (streaming on BritBox): Jason Watkins (McDonald & Dodds) stars in a four-part cat-and-mouse thriller as a newly retired detective who suspects his new neighbor (Grantchester‘s Robson Green) is the Ripton Stalker, the serial killer who eluded him during his career.
- Sport vs. Money (streaming on Viaplay): In a four-part docuseries, broadcaster and former Premier League team owner Simon Jordan travels several continents to explore the lucrative big business behind international soccer.