Back to ‘The Pitt,’ Globes Preview, More ‘Traitors’ Deception, ABC’s Thursday Relaunch, ‘Law & Order’ Crossover, ‘Hunting Party’ Back in Business

HBO Max

The Pitt

9/8c

The deservedly Emmy-winning medical drama returns with another grueling ER shift for Pittsburgh’s most dedicated doctors, nurses, residents, and med students. To its credit, the series doesn’t try to top the first with melodramatic excess. Just making it through the day is an accomplishment. And for Dr. Robby (Emmy winner Noah Wyle), this July 4 is a big day, his last before a three-month motorcycle sabbatical — if he can survive this one. He clashes with his replacement, who favors AI tools over gut instinct. And his once-trusted senior resident (Patrick Ball) is newly back from 10 months in rehab, creating tension in the workplace. Each riveting hour flies by, but you’ll have to wait a week between episodes. (See the full review.)

CBS

Golden Globe Awards

Special 8/7c

The Golden Globes aren’t until Sunday, but CBS is getting the party started early, with a prime-time special celebrating the recipients of the organization’s career-achievement awards: the legendary Helen Mirren, receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Sex and the City‘s Sarah Jessica Parker accepting the Carol Burnett Award for comedic excellence. Harrison Ford, who costarred with Mirren in the Yellowstone prequel 1923 and, years earlier, in the 1986 movie version of The Mosquito Coast, presents her with her prize, while Parker’s Sex and the City costar, Kristin Davis, is among those honoring the actress who brought Carrie Bradshaw to life. The special features career retrospectives, interviews, and appearances by last year’s honorees, Viola Davis and Ted Danson, as well as Carol Burnett, Tessa Thompson, Colman Domingo, and Vin Diesel.

Sam McElwee/Peacock

The Traitors

Season Premiere 9/8c

“It’s time to dine with death,” crows the puckishly flamboyant host Alan Cumming as he welcomes a new group of 23 players — most with reality-TV pedigrees — to a Scottish castle where “traitors” plot “murder” against “faithfuls” as they play for a prize worth up to $250,000. The heightened tone of the Emmy-winning competition only becomes more so with huge personalities from the Real Housewives, Love Island, Big Brother, Survivor, Bachelor, and RuPaul’s Drag Race franchises participating alongside the likes of the volcanic Michael Rapaport, the maternal Donna Kelce (mom of NFL stars Travis and Jason), and dishy Olympians Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. Season 4 launches with three episodes.

Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Grey’s Anatomy

Midseason Premiere 10/9c

Returning from a nearly two-month holiday hiatus, the long-running medical drama takes us back into the operating room where Jo’s (Camilla Luddington) life hangs in the balance along with that of her unborn twins. While Teddy (Kim Raver) offers a distraught Link (Chris Carmack) a shoulder to cry on, Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Jules (Adelaide Kane) face a challenge with another patient.

Virginia Sherwood / NBC

Law & Order

Midseason Premiere 8/7c

The crime dramas’ casts collide yet again in a two-hour crossover that begins with the disappearance of a young Ukrainian woman who may have been raped. When the case leads to a murder investigation, eyewitness Lt. Brady (Maura Tierney) teams up and butts heads with SVU‘s Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) when suspicions of human trafficking complicate matters. In the second hour, ADAs Price (Hugh Dancy) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) work together after Brady’s interrogation tactics become an issue.

Ralph Bavaro/NBC

The Hunting Party

Season Premiere 10/9c

Eric McCormack (Will & Grace) turns on the charm, and the creepiness, as Ron Simms aka the “Boogeyman Killer,” the latest target of the task force assigned to track down the notorious criminals who escaped from the top-secret prison known as “The Pit.” (No relation to The Pitt.) As the thriller’s second season opens, ex-FBI profiler Bex Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) uses leverage to reassemble her team as they go after Simms, whose seductions take a decidedly sinister and twisted turn.

