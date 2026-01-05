‘Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials’: Mia McKenna-Bruce Explains Her Sleuth’s Determination in New Netflix Series

What To Know Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials is a three-episode period mystery set in 1925 England, starring Mia McKenna-Bruce as Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent.

McKenna-Bruce introduces her character, talks about working with Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman, and more.

Have no fear: The sleuth at the center of this intriguing three-episode period adaptation won’t let anyone stop her from getting to the bottom of a murder that’s “close to her heart,” teases series star Mia McKenna-Bruce, who plays Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent in the mystery, set in England in 1925.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials‘ mystery all begins when a practical joke seemingly goes terribly wrong at a lavish country house party, and Bundle, described as “fizzingly inquisitive,” finds herself embroiled in a plot that will change her life. Below, Mia McKenna-Bruce previews the new mystery, talks about working with Helena Bonham Carter (as Bundle’s mother) and Martin Freeman (as the superintendent on the case), and more.

Introduce Bundle. She’s described as the unlikeliest of sleuths and fizzingly inquisitive. Sounds like both a good detective but also the right detective for this mystery.

Mia McKenna-Bruce: Yeah, I think the main thing about Bundle is she leads with her heart. So, the reason she cares so much about this investigation that she’s taking upon herself is because she cares so deeply, and that’s something that I loved from the offset with Bundle, her connection with people. She has a genuine love for the people in her life, and I think that’s really special. And I think something that’s so special about this adaptation is we really stick to the heart of the story.

Are there any other literary movie or TV sleuths you’d liken Bundle to if you compared her to any of them?

Do you know what? I actually don’t think so. I think she’s her own little thing.

I like that. There’s also this potential for romance for Bundle with Gerry (Corey Mylchreest). What can you say about that relationship and how Bundle feels when it comes to a romance at this point in her life?

Yeah, I think Bundle, when we first meet her, has suffered a lot of loss already. So, having someone there that really understands her and she connects with, I think, is really important. Also, Gerry is someone that knew her brother, so I think it feels for her like a connection to her brother still as well.

What can you preview about the case and what’s really hooking Bundle about it?

I think the things that are hooking Bundle are how close the case is to her heart from the offset and how, I think, at every turn there’s kind of like a closed door. People are constantly telling her no or trying to stop her or telling her it’s dangerous. And for Bundle, that almost just spurs her on even more.

All good detectives feel that way.

Yes!

This is a very lavish world. How comfortable is Bundle in the glamour and all of that?

I think she’s comfortable in terms of she has grown up in that world. It’s all she has known. So, I wouldn’t say she’s uncomfortable. I don’t think she’s phased by it. Bundle is all about practicality, and I think we see that in — even though her dress is very lavish at the beginning, it’s also kind of effortless. She doesn’t do too much ever.

What do you think the chances are of seeing Bundle tackle another mystery after this three-parter? Would you do another mystery with her?

Oh, I don’t know. I would love to. Who knows.

Can you talk about the other major players in Bundle’s life? We talked about Gerry a bit. Who else matters to her?

She has her mom played by the incredible Helena Bonham Carter, and their relationship is really beautiful. And we spoke about a lot how it’s actually more Bundle being the mother of the relationship. They’ve lost the dad, Lord Caterham, and the brother. So, between them they’ve gone through quite a lot. But Lady Caterham is kind of clinging onto this loss, whereas Bundle is a beacon of hope and trying to drive forward. And then there’s also Bundle’s relationship with Superintendent Battle, who’s played by Martin Freeman. He is the one that’s the actual detective. Bundle’s just kind of attempting to follow suit or do her own thing but keeps getting in Battle’s way. And then there’s also Jimmy Thesiger, who is kind of Bundle’s sidekick, best friend, emotional support throughout who’s great, played by Ed Bluemel. And yeah, we see so many of glorious people in Bundle’s life, all played by wonderful, glorious human beings.

Talk about working with Helena and Martin.

They’re amazing. With Helena, we just have very similar energies, I think. And we just kind of fell into the mother-daughter role very easily. Our chemistry was there from the offset. We kind just were like two giddy teenage girls most of the time, so we had so much fun. And then Martin and I, we just kind of run off taking the mick out of each other, which also worked really well for our characters. We had a lot of fun.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 15, Netflix