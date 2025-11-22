There’s a new Agatha Christie series coming to Netflix this winter, and it looks fun.

Mia McKenna-Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter, Martin Freeman, and more star in Seven Dials, and Netflix has released the first trailer of the new mystery series. It offers a look at McKenna-Bruce as the newest detective to hit our screens, Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent, and her determination to get to the truth despite the risks.

Below, we take a look at all the details we know so far, from the cast to a premiere date and more.

When will Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials premiere?

The three-part Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials will be available to stream beginning on Thursday, January 15, 2026, on Netflix.

Who is in the Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials cast?

Seven Dials stars Mia McKenna Bruce as Lady Eileen ‘Bundle Brent, Helena Bonham Carter as Lady Caterham, Martin Freeman as Battle, Corey Mylchreest as Gerry Wade, Ed Bluemel as Jimmy Thesinger, and Nabhaan Rizwan as Ronnie Devereux.

The series is written by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall and executive produced by Suzanne Mackie through her company Orchid Pictures and Chris Sussman. Chris Sweeney serves as director and executive producer.

What is Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials about?

Netflix’s logline reads as follows: “England. 1925. At a lavish country house party, a practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong. It will be up to the unlikeliest of sleuths — the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen ‘Bundle’ Brent — to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery. A witty, epic and fast-paced drama from the Queen Of Crime, Agatha Christie, is brought to life in a thrilling new version for Netflix.”

Is there an Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials trailer?

Yes, and you can watch it above.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 15, 2026, Netflix