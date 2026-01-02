Ryan Seacrest Throws Subtle Shade at ‘Wheel of Fortune’ as Game Show Experiences First

Ryan Seacrest has a lot of jobs. But, he accidentally let it slip which one was his favorite after Wheel of Fortune experienced a first on December 31.

Along with his other jobs, Seacrest hosts Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on New Year’s Eve every year. Since he has been the host of Wheel of Fortune for two seasons now, the holiday show decided to incorporate the game into the special. This was the first time it was brought into the program.

When the show came back from commercial, Seacrest threw subtle shade by saying, “Now this may be my favorite day of the year, but I can’t forget about my day job.”

“We’re going to play the fastest game of Wheel of Fortune ever,” he said. The three contestants had to solve two toss-up puzzles for a chance to spin the bonus wheel to win a trip.

The contestants were Harry, a doorman from Queens, New York; Kris, a New York Police Officer; and Ketty, the biggest Harry Potter fan ever, from Brooklyn, New York.

Harry solved the first one — “Making Reservations.” Ketty solved the second one, which was “Making Rigatoni,” after Kris guessed it wrong.

Harry guessed that the third toss-up was “Making Renovations,” but he was wrong. Ketty guessed “Making Resolutions” and earned her second win.

“You’re good at Wheel of Fortune,” Seacrest said as Ketty walked over to the Bonus Wheel.

She landed on the “R” in “America” and won a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada. The other options were Chicago, Illinois, or Puerto Rico, where the other Rockin’ Eve celebrations took place.

“That was the fastest Triple Toss Up I have ever played, and definitely the chilliest for sure,” the host said before throwing it back to his cohost, Rita Ora.

Aside from New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Wheel of Fortune, Seacrest also hosts American Idol, the radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, and other iHeartRadio programs, including the iHeartRadio Music Festival and Jingle Ball. But it appears that New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is his favorite job.

Which one of Seacrest’s jobs is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.