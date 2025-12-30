What To Know Cary Elwes paid an emotional tribute to director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele.

Elwes praised Reiner’s compassion, inclusivity, and love for filmmaking.

He also honored Michele Reiner’s talent and generosity, highlighting the couple’s activism and commitment to uplifting others.

Many celebrities have posted online tributes to Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, after their deaths this month — and now, Cary Elwes, who led the cast of Reiner’s fan-favorite movie The Princess Bride, has added his voice to the chorus.

“Enough time has passed that I can finally put my grief into words. I was 24 when I first met Rob Reiner on The Princess Bride. And from that very first meeting, I fell in love with him,” Elwes wrote on Instagram on Monday, December 29. “I was already a fan of his work, so meeting him in person was a dream come true. As we began spending more time together, I knew this was someone I wanted in my life. I also knew that by casting me as Westley he was giving me the keys to the castle.”

Elwes, who has recently had roles in Stranger Things and the Mission: Impossible film series, said he first noticed Reiner wore his heart on his sleeve, felt deeply, and had a heart filled with love and compassion. Reiner, the actor said, didn’t care about someone’s social station; he just wanted to know if the people around him were good guys.

“He always tried to find the best in people. And if that person had problems, he felt bad for them,” Elwes wrote. “He loved his family and friends immensely. He obviously loved making movies — and was clearly a brilliant filmmaker — but he told me what he really enjoyed the most was the experience itself. He used to say, ‘Once the movie is released, it belongs to other people. But while you are making it, that’s your time on the planet, so you wanna make it good.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cary Elwes (@caryelwes)

Elwes also told Instagram followers that his time on The Princess Bride was “beyond great,” with every day on set filled with laughter. “The movie is about love, loyalty, and sacrifice. Things that Rob held dear. Which is among the many reasons he was the perfect person to direct it,” he added.

The actor also raved about Rob’s wife, Michele — calling her a “gifted photographer” and an “incredibly loving, intelligent person” who was “deeply passionate about her family and about lifting others up.”

Elwes highlighted the Reiners’ activism, explaining they helped those who were marginalized and “truly walked” [the walk] “in a town where many only talk the talk.”

“Thank you, Rob and Michele, for sharing your life and art with us,” Elwes added in a comment to his post. “Because my heart still aches every time I think of you, I know the grief of losing you too soon will likely never go away. Sure, death cannot stop true love, but life is pain without you.”