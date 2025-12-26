Rachel McAdams Pitches Herself for ‘Survivor’ — But There’s a Catch

Attn: Jeff Probst! Rachel McAdams stars in an epic Survivor audition tape.

“I wanna be the next Survivor!” McAdams says in the video as she demonstrates her mental and physical derring-do in a variety of scenarios. “I love to read, but I’m crazy about the outdoors, too. I can do bush crafts with my eyes closed. When I get knocked down, I get right back up. I work in strategy and planning, so you know I’ll always be at least 10 steps ahead. When the going gets tough, I get going. People like me because I stay positive. I’ve been underestimated my whole life.”

Then comes the big pitch: “Outwit! Outplay! Outlast!” the Mean Girls alum says. “So what do you say, Jeff? Am I Survivor material? I’ll give you a little hint: Heck yeah, I am.”

In the YouTube video’s comments, viewers are impressed… and a little perplexed.

“She is definitely a Survivor,” one wrote. “And always staying positive.”

Another wrote, “This is my Regina George.”

Someone else commented, “I’m confused. Is this a promo for a movie or a real audition video?”

The video, entitled “SURVIVOR AUDITION TAPE!,” has no description, but it was uploaded by 20th Century Studios, a film production and distribution company with no connection to the CBS reality show.

So what’s going on here? As at least one commenter guessed — and as Entertainment Weekly confirms — the audition tape is clever marketing for McAdams’ next movie, the 20th Century Studios production Send Help, in theaters on January 30.

In that survival horror, McAdams plays Linda Liddle, a corporate strategy-and-planning employee who becomes stranded with her boss, played by Dylan O’Brien, on a deserted island after a plane crash. “On the island, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it’s a battle of wills and wits to make it out alive,” 20th Century Studios says in the logline.

The film was written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift and directed and produced by Sam Raimi, who also directed McAdams in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In fact, it seems the Survivor audition tape is a part of Linda’s storyline in Send Help, as a new trailer indicates. (Call off the casting agents, Jeff!)

Send Help, In theaters, Friday, January 30, 2026

