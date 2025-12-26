Bill Maher Issues Blunt Takedown of Former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE Bill Maher attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

What To Know Bill Maher criticized Tucker Carlson for making “crazy” and potentially dangerous statements, noting Carlson’s significant following amplifies his influence.

Maher speculated that Carlson’s shift toward conspiracy theories is motivated by the pursuit of audience engagement and online clicks, rather than genuine belief.

During the interview, Maher also discussed his relationship with Larry David and addressed accusations of racism against himself.

Bill Maher recently issued a blunt takedown of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

During an interview with The Free Press published on YouTube on December 22, the Real Time With Bill Maher host, 69, was asked about the former Tucker Carlson Tonight host, 56, who parted ways with Fox News in 2023. Carlson launched his own platform, Tucker Carlson Network, that same year.

“I wanted to ask you about another character, which is Tucker Carlson,” interviewer Maya Sulkin said to Maher during the Two Drinks With… sit-down. “What happened to Tucker?”

“I feel like a lot of people ask that question,” Maher replied. “I’m the last one who would know what’s in his mind. I don’t think I’ve seen him in person since Politically Incorrect. Oh, maybe he did one of the early years of Real Time. But I’m sure I haven’t seen him in 20 years or something.”

Maher acknowledged that Carlson “obviously says crazy things,” before speculating, “Why does a person say crazy things who wears bow ties, or used to? I don’t know. Maybe—is it the bow tie? I don’t know what’s causing it. But it doesn’t really matter because he’s a little dangerous in the fact that he has a following.”

When Sulkin asked how Carlson “went from a pretty normal Republican” to “spewing complete conspiracy theories,” the late-night host shared his honest theory.

“I assume hits. I assume clicks,” he admitted. “There’s a guaranteed audience for that. Candace Owens, you know? … My guess is [Owens] really believes it, and [Tucker] really doesn’t.”

Maher added, “There’s obviously a number of these people who dare their audience to find someone who is more out there. ‘Go ahead, I am not going to come in second in a crazy contest.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Maher gave an update on where his friendship with Larry David stands and fired back at claims that he is racist.

