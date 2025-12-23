Which Soaps Are on For Christmas? Here’s the Schedule

What To Know Most soaps will air new episodes on Christmas Eve, but will show repeats or be preempted on Christmas Day.

Days of Our Lives will continue with brand-new episodes on both December 24 and 25, as it is not affected by holiday scheduling on Peacock.

Happy holidays, soap fans! Wondering if you’ll have to go without your favorite stories over the Christmas holiday? Worried that while hanging stockings or trimming the tree, you might miss the drama of Port Charles or the epic sagas of Salem?

Don’t fret. Here’s a look at which daytime dramas will continue airing during the holidays for viewers wondering whether Beyond the Gates, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless will be on.

Below is a rundown of which shows are taking a brief hiatus and which are delivering brand-new episodes.

Beyond the Gates

Despite a special Christmas episode set for December 24, CBS will air repeats of Beyond the Gates on both December 25 and December 26, featuring episodes that ran in early December. These episodes featured the WinterFest celebration and Greg Vaughan‘s debut as Kial.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyond the Gates (@beyondthegatescbs)

The Bold and the Beautiful

The long-running soap will offer a new episode on Christmas Eve, but come December 25, it will air an encore presentation of the December 24, 2024, episode featuring a festive Forresters Christmas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs)

Days of Our Lives

Over in Salem, their home on Peacock doesn’t have preemptions or rescheduling, so the soap will air brand new episodes on both December 24 and 25, as the Hortons gather around for another family Christmas. Also: find out what happened to those poor folks trapped by Peter Blake (Dan Gauthier) in the DiMera family crypt. Who will have a merry Christmas?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Days of our Lives (@dayspeacock)

General Hospital

Christmas comes to Port Charles as the residents there celebrate the holiday with a new episode on Christmas Eve, but on December 25, General Hospital will be preempted, and NBA basketball will air on ABC that afternoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc)

The Young and the Restless

There will be a new episode of The Young and the Restless on Christmas Eve, December 24, as Genoa City finds out who is on the naughty list, and who is on the nice list, but on December 25, there will be an encore presentation of the December 23, 2010, episode, when Victor (Eric Braeden) was trapped in his own personal version of A Christmas Carol, costarring George Kennedy, Signy Coleman, and Raya Meddine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs)

Beyond the Gates, Weekdays, CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS

Days of our Lives, Weekdays, Peacock

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS