The first season of It: Welcome to Derry premiered this fall and quickly became a fan favorite for its very gruesome depiction of the 1962 cycle of Pennywise’s (Bill Skarsgård) terror over the title town.

The series’ creators — Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs — have a three-season plan for the series, and like Season 1, the next two seasons would focus on the interludes contained in Stephen King‘s novel version of It. So what should fans know about It: Welcome to Derry Season 3? Here’s a look.

Is It: Welcome to Derry renewed for Season 3?

Not yet. In fact, HBO has not officially renewed it for Season 2, either. However, there’s good reason to hope: The series received critical praise and drew quite a crowd. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the debut episode alone earned 620 million viewing minutes in its first week on the pay cable network and streamer.

What will It: Welcome to Derry Season 3 be about?

While the second season would hop back 27 years to 1935 with the Bradley gang massacre, the third season would be set in 1908, two cycles before the events of Season 1, and bring screen life to the book’s interlude about the Kitchener Ironworks explosion. In that sequence, an explosion killed 102 people, including 88 children, during a town-wide Easter egg hunt that was taking place in the Derry factory at the time. As detailed by Mike Hanlon in his research about Derry, the tragedy took place in the building, despite all four of the factory’s boilers being shut down, and the bodies of eight children and one adult were never found. It was the most deadly event in the town’s history, too. The 1908 timeline was part of the story in It: Welcome to Derry Season 1’s flashback sequences, but that season did not cover the explosion that ended the cycle.

The finale of It: Welcome to Derry Season 1 included a twist that could certainly affect the events of Season 3: In it, we learned that Pennywise doesn’t experience time the same way as human beings and could see the future. Andy Muschietti teased that twist could have some bearing on the future of the show, telling TV Insider, “The only reason that the series exists is because this monster has a different perception of time. And it’s something that is only hinted in the book. It’s one of those things that if you read It, it doesn’t mean anything to you because it’s not really exploited. But when we were thinking first of, ‘OK, what is this show? Let’s see what”… So I remember that one thing: ‘Wait, It doesn’t experience time in a linear way. What does that mean?’ And of course, in a show that’s a prequel, most of the people will say, ‘Well, we know how Pennywise ends. We know that Pennywise dies. It dies in 2016. So why would I watch this show?’ Well, maybe what he’s doing is a rewriting of history?… It’s a little bit of a hint at what’s coming. But it’s more like a question, like what Stephen King does in the book. He doesn’t tell you, he doesn’t assert something. He just makes a question about it, and that becomes the assertion. And when Marge says, ‘What if he’s actually able to travel to the past?’ Open question. But then, this series is a show that’s told backwards. What does that mean? Does that mean that Pennywise can go back and alter the events that we know that happened? Hmmm…'”

Who will star in It: Welcome to Derry Season 3?

A cast list for Season 3 has not been revealed, but fans can likely count on Bill Skarsgård to reprise his role as the dancing clown who feeds off all of the carnage and chaos.

It: Welcome to Derry, HBO Max