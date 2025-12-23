Ryan Seacrest & Vanna White Face Off in Gift Wrapping Competition — See Who Won

Wheel of Fortune hosts Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White raced against the clock to see who could wrap holiday presents the fastest. See who won in a video shared by the game show.

“A little Christmas competition to get everyone in the holiday spirit! #WheelOfFortune #giftwrapping,” the Wheel of Fortune page posted on Instagram on December 19.

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White stood at two separate tables on the set of the game show. “Let’s see who the fastest gift wrapper is,” Seacrest said. “We’ll put a minute on the clock.”

“This is one of my hidden talents, Vanna,” Seacrest said as he unrolled wrapping paper on the table.

White complained that he scissors were dull and it took her longer to cut her paper. She decided to just rip a piece off the roll. “I see you over there talking when you should be wrapping,” Seacrest said.

White had to wrap a snowflake decoration while Seacrest wrapped a mug that was not in a box. The hostess wrapped her gift in a hurry, but still taped and folded the sides up like normal.

Seacrest decided not to cut his paper and just twirl the sides up instead, making it look like a candy wrapper. “I think mine’s not going well,” he said.

When there were 30 seconds left on the clock, White had hers wrapped and was attaching a bow to it. Meanwhile, Seacrest unwrapped his gift, said, “I don’t like this paper,” and started all over again.

“How are you doing?” White asked.

“Not too great,” Seacrest replied.

“No?” White wondered.

“Well, no, it’s a cup. I can’t wrap a cup. That’s like a plate. It’s not fair,” he said.

“It’s not a plate!” White replied. “It’s a snowflake.”

When the clock ended, Seacrest didn’t even have his paper cut. “I won,” White said, walking over to him.

“Yes, you did,” Seacrest replied. He picked up the paper and handed White the mug. “Here. Here’s a gift for you,” he said before walking off set.

“Aww, thanks,” she replied.

“Vanna was so good at this!” one fan said.

“You guys are the best,” another said with a laughing emoji.

“Vanna is a pro. Jim [Thornton] and Ryan need to take notes,” a third added.

“Cups are not easy to wrap,” one fan defended Ryan.