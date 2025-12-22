Al Roker’s Wife Deborah Roberts Shares Pics From Their Star-Studded Holiday Party

What To Know Deborah Roberts posted pis from her and Al Roker’s star-studded holiday party via social media.

The party was attended by many family NBC and ABC faces.

Roberts and Roker followed up the party by volunteering and enjoying family time with their son, Nick.

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts played the role of hosts with the most at their star-studded 2025 holiday party.

Roberts gave fans a glimpse into the festive celebration via Instagram on Friday, December 19. The first slide of Roberts’ slideshow featured a sweet snap of herself and Roker posing in front of their glittering Christmas tree.

In a follow-up slide, Roker posed for a pic with his former Today colleagues Katie Couric and Roberts’ 20/20 cohost, David Muir. In addition to more of the couple’s coworkers, the party was also attended by Anika Noni Rose, Sunny Hostin, Tonya Lewis Lee, Debra Martin Chase, LaChanze, Wendell Pierce, and more.

Roberts also shared photos of her and Roker’s party decorations, including a close-up of their Christmas tree and an outdoor tent set up with garland, ornaments, and ribbons.

“What a stunning (and fun!) crowd! Wishing you the best always and a happy, healthy year ahead. ❤️,” one person commented underneath the post. Another wrote, “Absolutely BEAUTIFUL! Happy Holidays Deb🎄❤️🎄.”

“You guys look awesome as usual merry Christmas to you and your family,” someone else shared, while a different user commented, “Beautiful apartment! And beautiful couple‼️🎄💚❤️‼️ we all have so much to be thankful for 😉.”

“Thanks for sharing as it lifted my spirits❤️,” a separate person posted. A different commenter complimented Roberts and Rokers’ holiday style, writing, “Beautiful couple! ❤️. Your dress is amazing along with his stylish pants. Happy Holidays! I have to [give] an extra shout out for the porcelain dolls. You have great taste. 🥰❤️.”

Roker followed up the party by spending some quality time with his and Roberts’ son, Nick, 23. (The couple, who wed in 1995, also share a daughter, Leila, 27. Roker shares his eldest child, daughter Courtney, 38, with his late ex-wife, Alice Bell.)

“Last night we did one of our faves here in the #hudsonvalley @bimiscanteen,” Roker captioned Instagram pics of himself and Nick grabbing dinner together on Saturday, December 20. Roberts hopped in the post’s comments, writing, “My fave guys in the world! ❤️.”

Roberts, for her part, followed up the holiday party by enjoying a run in New York City and volunteering with her 20/20 coworkers. “One of the highlights of the season. Joining my colleagues @abc2020 to pack meals for @citymeals for vulnerable seniors in NYC,” she captioned a Sunday, December 21, Instagram video from the volunteer event.

Roker was not present on the Monday, December 22, episode of Today. Dylan Dreyer filled in for Roker, while Craig Melvin clarified during the show’s third hour that both Roker and Sheinelle Jones were starting “their holiday early.” NBC News and Today contributor Kaylee Hartung joined Melvin and Dreyer at the third hour desk.

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m./6c, NBC