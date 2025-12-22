Nickelodeon ‘Ned’s Declassified’ Star Found Homeless – See Heartbreaking Video

What To Know Tylor Chase, former Nickelodeon child star from Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, was found homeless in Los Angeles in a viral TikTok video.

The video sparked concern among fans, leading to a GoFundMe campaign that was later halted by Chase’s mother, who cited his bipolar disorder and financial struggles.

Chase’s former co-stars publicly expressed their sadness and concern on their podcast, discussing their feelings of helplessness and desire to support him.

Tylor Chase, a former child actor best known for his role as Martin Qwerly in the Nickelodeon series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, has been found living on the streets in downtown Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actor was captured in a TikTok video first posted in September that has since gone viral. In the clip, a skinny and disheveled Chase was asked by the woman filming whether he used to act on The Disney Channel.

“Nickelodeon,” he corrected her before telling her he was on the show Ned’s Declassified and giving her his full name.

Ned’s Declassified was a live-action sitcom that aired on Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007 and followed the lives of the titular character Ned Bigby (Devon Werkheiser) and his two best friends, Jennifer “Moze” Mosely (Lindsey Shaw) and Simon “Cookie” Nelson-Cook (Daniel Curtis Lee), as they navigated their middle school years.

Former Nickelodeon child stars are having a rough one pic.twitter.com/qN95SrxOmJ — 𓅃 (@FalconryFinance) December 21, 2025

Chase, who was 14 when the show debuted, played Martin Qwerly, a quiet, soft-spoken character who often offered pearls of wisdom to others.

The video immediately sparked concerns about Chase’s health and well-being. According to Decider.com, fans launched a GoFundMe campaign to provide Chase with food, clothing, and other necessities. However, the fundraiser was stopped by the actor’s mother, who explained her son has bipolar disorder and ongoing financial problems.

Chase’s former co-stars, Werkheiser, Lee, and Shaw, also addressed the situation on the September 24 episode of the Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide.

“There was some bad news that I received earlier this week about our dear friend Tylor Chase. It was a lot to process for me,” Lee said, per The Daily Mail. “When I first saw [the video], I was angry, because I was like, why put a camera on someone’s face in hard times?”

“But then I was upset with myself because I feel powerless because there’s not much that I felt I could do,” he added. “I didn’t want to believe it at first. I was like, ‘Oh, they just caught him at a bad time.’ But then I saw some other videos, and it looks like a brother is going through some stuff.”

Lee added that he believes Chase can “recover,” but also noted “that’s wishful thinking from me.” He said he wanted to connect with him and help him “get through this fight,” but also worried, “I don’t want to waste my time and put him on the spot.”

Shaw agreed, adding, “You can’t do much, but I would love to go speak with him and just love on him and look him in the eye. I miss Tylor, I love Tylor so, so much.”

Werkheiser said it was “a lot to see” and he has “no idea what to do about it.” He added, “It is painful and shocking to see where he is currently at… it’s hard to see someone you know and love from a really special time, and a really sweet person, that this is where life has currently ended up, is hard, man.”