Dave Chappelle Makes Bold Declaration About Charlie Kirk’s Death

Dave Chappelle made a bold declaration about Charlie Kirk‘s death months after the conservative activist was fatally shot.

In his new Netflix stand-up special, Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable, the comedian brought up the Turning Point USA founder, 31, who died while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.

“This is another reason it’s hard to talk in America, because if you talk for a living and see Charlie Kirk get murdered that way, I’m gonna be honest, I was shook,” Chappelle said in the special.

He added, “When all the information was still shoddy, they came out, they were like, ‘Apparently there were transgender messages inscribed on the bullet.’ I was like, ‘Oh no! I’m dead as fried chicken!'”

Additionally, Chappelle, 52, called out people comparing Kirk’s murder to the 1968 assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“And the whites were quick to say this. They said, ‘Charlie Kirk is this generation’s Martin Luther King.’ No, he’s not,” he bluntly declared. “That’s a reach. You know, they both got murdered in a terrible fashion, they both got shot in the neck, but that’s about where those similarities end.”

Chappelle explained, “Charlie Kirk is a mother****in’ internet personality. By design, fundamentally, he can’t function like Dr. King. Internet n****s are negative because they have to be, ’cause nobody will engage them unless they say s*** that makes them upset. That’s Charlie Kirk.”

To conclude his thoughts on Kirk, the comedian asked his audience, “Could you imagine if Dr. King was behaving like Charlie Kirk? ‘Smash that like button and subscribe! Follow me for more content like this! I believe all Black people should be free — change my mind.'”

Elsewhere in The Unstoppable, Chappelle sent a fiery message to Bill Maher in response to the Real Time With Bill Maher host’s criticism of his comments on free speech.

