‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 Casts Alexander Ludwig & AJ Michalka

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka
Anna Webber/Getty Images for MGM+, Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Their characters might not have such joie de vivre, but their fans will be happy to know Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka have joined the cast of the France-set fourth season of HBO’s The White Lotus.

Ludwig and Michalka are the first two confirmed cast members for Season 4 of the anthology drama, though Helena Bonham Carter has also been in talks for a starring role, according to Deadline.

No details about Season 4’s plot or Ludwig and Michalka’s characters are available; all HBO is saying is that Season 4 will follow a group of hotel guests and employees over the course of a week.

We also know by now that Season 4 will film in France, though exactly where is still to be announced. “For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves on rocks vernacular,” The White Lotus creator Mike White explained in a behind-the-scenes Season 3 featurette on HBO. “But there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels.”

Variety reported in October that White had been scouting locations in Paris and the French Riviera. And after three rounds of filming White Lotus seasons at Four Seasons hotels — in Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand — HBO doesn’t have a marketing agreement with the Four Seasons chain for Season 4, Variety added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexander Ludwig (@alexanderludwig)

Ludwig got his start as a child star in the movies The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising and Race to Witch Mountain. In his adult years, he appeared in The Hunger Games, the Bad Boys franchise, and the TV show Vikings.

“Beyond honored,” Ludwig wrote on Instagram on Friday after his White Lotus role was announced. “Huge thank you to Mike for your trust in me, and can’t wait to bring this unbelievable material to life.”

'The White Lotus' Season 4 Eyeing Helena Bonham Carter for Role
Related

'The White Lotus' Season 4 Eyeing Helena Bonham Carter for Role

Michalka is a singer-songwriter who joins her older sister in the musical duo Aly & AJ. Her film credits include The Lovely Bones, Secretariat, Super 8, and Support the Girls. Her TV credits, meanwhile, include a role in the sitcom The Goldbergs and its spinoff, Schooled, and a voice part in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

“Checking in!” Michalka wrote in her Instagram Stories on Friday, adding a bellhop bell emoji.

The White Lotus, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, HBO & HBO Max

The White Lotus key art
Full Cast & Crew

HBO

Anthology Series

2021–2025

TVMA

Comedy drama

Where to Stream

The White Lotus

AJ Michalka

Alexander Ludwig




