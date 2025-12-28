What To Know Hayley Erbert says she would consider returning to the show in the future if the timing and circumstances are right.

Erbert overcame a life-threatening cranial hematoma and returned to perform on DWTS.

Currently, Erbert is focused on her growing family with husband Derek Hough.

It’s been seven years since Hayley Erbert was part of the Dancing With the Stars troupe. Although her husband, Derek Hough, is a judge on the show, she hasn’t been professionally dancing on DWTS since Season 27. But would she be down to return in the future?

“I’ll always have so much love for the DWTS family, and this past season was amazing to watch,” Erbert, who recently partnered with Wellness Pet Company to launch the Wellness Supper Club, told TV Insider. “Right now, my focus is on our growing family, but if the timing and the circumstances ever felt right in the future, I would absolutely be open to stepping back into that world in whatever way made sense.”

Erbert met Hough when she served as a dancer for Move Live On Tour in 2014. The following year, she joined the DWTS troupe during Season 21, and they began dating. Erbert was with the show for seven seasons.

From Seasons 28 to 30, there was no dance troupe, and Erbert was not part of the group when it returned in Season 31. However, she has popped up on the show for guest appearances over the last few years. Most notably, she performed with her husband during a Season 33 episode in October 2024, 10 months after she had emergency surgery for a cranial hematoma.

“I was on stage, and she was supposed to come out,” Hough recalled at the time. “The stage manager just walked out and said, ‘Hey, she’s not coming onstage.’ She was on the side of the stage, having full seizures and essentially dying.”

After Erbert was rushed to the hospital, Hough was informed that she had a brain bleed and needed emergency surgery. “He said that she might not make it, and that even if she does make it, she won’t be the same person,” Hough shared, through tears. However, his wife persevered. Even though she was told she may not be able to walk again, she was back performing just four months later.

In July, Erbert and Hough announced they were expecting their first child together. “[Derek has] been so hands-on and present, and he always makes sure I feel supported, no matter how busy life gets,” Erbert dished to Swooon. “Watching him balance everything while still prioritizing our family has been really amazing.”

