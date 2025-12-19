Fox News: AOC Could Win White House 2028, Analyst Tells Stuart Varney

What To Know Fox News analyst Guy Benson told Stuart Varney he believes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could potentially win the presidency in 2028, surprising the host.

Benson argued that while Ocasio-Cortez may not be the front-runner, shifting political circumstances and public dissatisfaction could create a viable path for her to win.

Ocasio-Cortez responded confidently to recent polls showing her ahead of JD Vance in a hypothetical race, saying she would “stomp him.”

Fox News political analyst Guy Benson shocked Stuart Varney on Thursday (December 18) when he said he believed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) could win the presidency in 2028.

Varney and Benson were discussing recent remarks by Ocasio-Cortez, in which she said she would “stomp” Vice President JD Vance in a presidential race. Varney asked Benson, “I can’t see her winning the presidency. Can you?”

When Benson replied “Yes,” Varney’s jaw dropped. The Fox Business host replied, “What?!”

“I would not bet on it, but I think it’s absolutely possible. So let’s just talk about this,” Benson continued, per Mediaite.

Varney gave Benson the floor to “make [his] case.”

“I think if she ran for president, she would have at least a decent fighter’s chance to win the nomination. I don’t think she’d be the front-runner. I’m not sure she’d win it, but I think that there’s a real possibility that she could,” Benson explained, noting how in America, voting usually comes down to two choices.

He added, “I’m not sure there’s such a thing as unelectable anymore in America. In a normal election cycle, I don’t think she could win, but under a circumstance where the public is fed up with the Republicans or the incumbents, and she’s representing major change, I absolutely could see her winning.”

Benson said his friends had a similar reaction to Varney when he first shared his thoughts on Ocasio-Cortez’s chances. “Again, I wouldn’t bet on it, but I would not count it out, and I would not underestimate her either,” he reiterated.

Varney remained unconvinced, asking, “Do you think this country has gone that far left that we could put AOC in the Oval Office?”

“No,” Benson responded, “but I think that we are just swinging wildly back and forth.”

Benson continued his argument that nobody should be underestimated, pointing out that many on the left thought there was “no way Donald Trump could win again… and then he did, pretty handily.”

“If you just close your eyes and envision in 2028 an economy that people are frustrated with, and young people casting about for something new and different, and those demographics that shifted a little bit to Trump going back, there’s a path to victory for anyone with a D next to their name,” he concluded. “And I think that’s true on the other side as well, depending on the political circumstances. I do believe that.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments came after recent polling showed her slightly ahead of Vance in a hypothetical 2028 presidential race. Pablo Manríquez, the editor of Migrant Insider, asked Ocasio-Cortez about the poll and whether she thinks she could beat Vance in a head-to-head battle.

“Listen, these polls, like, three years out, are, you know, they are what they are,” she said before adding, “But let the record show, I would stomp him.”