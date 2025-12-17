CNN’s Scott Jennings Set for Big New Job Away From Network

What To Know Scott Jennings, a conservative pundit on CNN, is adding a new job to his resume.

The political commentator will host a two-hour weekday slot on Salem Radio Network.

The slot was previously held by Charlie Kirk, who was killed in September.

Conservative pundit Scott Jennings, a CNN political contributor since 2017, has landed a new gig. He will be filling a two-hour midday slot at Salem Radio Network, a conservative media company, according to a new report from Axios.

Charlie Kirk held the three-hour national midday slot at Salem before his death in September. Now, Breitbart News’ Alex Marlow will fill the 12 to 1 p.m. slot, with Jennings anchoring from 1 to 3, per Axios’ report. The new programming will be in effect beginning on Monday, January 5.

“To my friend Andrew Kolvet and the Turning Point USA team, thank you for your stewardship of Charlie’s radio legacy … These are some of the most important hours in talk radio,” Jennings said, while Marlow added, “It was a rare pleasure to be a weekly guest on my friend Charlie Kirk’s show during the last year of his life… I can’t wait to get started.”

Kirk’s podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show, which is now hosted by Andrew Kolvet and Blake Neff of Turning Point USA, will continue as a podcast on the Salem Podcast Network, but the radio portion will now be hosted by Marlow and Jennings.

“While some of the details around how we want to distribute the show will change, our friendship and trust in Salem does not,” Kolvet said.

Jennings has made headlines for his defense of Donald Trump during CNN broadcasts. However, this week, he criticized the president for the comments he made about Rob Reiner‘s death. “I disagree with the statement. I wish he hadn‘t made it,” Jennings admitted.

He noted that he wasn’t “surprised” by Trump’s comment, as Reiner had always been one of his most “vocal critics” over the years. However, he added, “The correct answer here, and the advice I would have given, is just put it in your pocket. You‘re allowed to harbor opinions and feelings about people, but in this particular case, someone was tragically murdered.”

Jennings compared the situation to “thousands and thousands of liberals” celebrating Kirk’s murder. “They shouldn’t have done that either,” he concluded, “And so, you know, in this particular case, putting it in your pocket would have been the right thing to do.”