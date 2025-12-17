‘Survivor’ Finale, iHeart Jingle Ball, Guessing ‘What’s in the Box,’ Golf Channel Games

CBS

Survivor

Season Finale 8/7c

Who outwitted, outplayed, and outlasted their fellow castaways in Season 49? The last twists in the battle for $1 million start with the Final Five immunity challenge, where X marks the spot to earn an advantage. The fire-making faceoff leads to the final Tribal Council, where the jury will decide among a group that includes, as the episode begins, four women (Sage, Sophi, Savannah, Kristina) and a lone male, Rizo. Two of the season’s players will return for the highly anticipated Season 50, which Jeff Probst previews as part of the traditional after-show cast reunion and recap. (It will be briefly preempted by President Trump’s address at 9/8c.)

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for for iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Special 8/7c

Those musical K-pop Demon Hunters (aka EJAY, Audry Nuna, and Rei Ami) are everywhere this year, from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade to the Jingle Ball Tour, where they join other musical headliners in a festive concert special. The roster includes Myles Smith, Reneé Rapp, Nelly, Laufey, Ed Sheeran, and many more.

Tom Dymond/Netflix

What’s in the Box

Series Premiere

Some TV shows take pride in being out of the box. This isn’t that kind of show. Instead, Neil Patrick Harris hosts a high-energy (think lots of screaming) game show in which eight teams of two — best friends, married couples, a mother and son — answer “what’s the closest number” trivia questions to get a chance to answer more questions (putting things like Saturday Night Live cast members in order) for the chance to win mega prizes contained inside giant golden boxes. Harris calls it “a battle for power and possession” because even after a team wins a prize, they could lose it in a later steal as control shifts back and forth between teams during the course of a six-episode season.

Dreamworks

Shrek the Halls

Christmas Classics: Seeking more holiday cheer? NBC offers another look at 2007’s Shrek the Halls (8/7c) and, from earlier this month, the musical Christmas in Nashville special (9/8c). The CW replays last year’s Best Christmas Movies Ever! survey (9/8c), while PBS’s Nature (8/7c) visits “Santa’s Wild Home,” a 2020 episode that features reindeer and other wildlife in Lapland, long rumored to be Santa’s stomping grounds.

Golf Channel Games (7 pm/ET, Golf Channel): Golf is never one of the more rushed sports competitions, as players take their time navigating a course and setting up their next shot. That all changes in this made-for-TV match, with champion golfers Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler serving as captains of four-man all-pro teams, who compete under the lights in Jupiter, Florida, in ticking-clock challenges. Rounds include timed drives, chips, and putts where precision is as important as speed, and a captain’s challenge between McIlroy and Scheffler, where they take shots including a 100-yard wedge, 50-yard pitch, 50-foot putt, and 10-foot putt, with the winner determined by whoever has the lowest total distance score.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

The Floor (8/7c, Fox): The final 16 players are whittled down to one, when the winner takes over the entire grid and takes home $250,000 in the two-part season finale.

(8/7c, Fox): The final 16 players are whittled down to one, when the winner takes over the entire grid and takes home $250,000 in the two-part season finale. Destination: Qatar! (8/7c, The CW): A travel special explores the cultural and commercial highlights of the Middle Eastern desert kingdom.

(8/7c, The CW): A travel special explores the cultural and commercial highlights of the Middle Eastern desert kingdom. Tyler Perry’s Sistas (9/8c, BET): In the Season 9 finale “The Hangover,” the ladies from Atlanta wake up from what was supposed to be a night of celebration with their lives turned upside down.