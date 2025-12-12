‘Jeopardy!’: Four-Time Champion Eric Berman Dies at 60

Eric Berman, who competed on Jeopardy! in July 1987, died at the age of 60 on December 5. He won four games and competed in that year’s Tournament of Champions, where he made it to the semi-finals. He was defeated by Bob Verini, who went on to win the tournament.

During his time on the game show, Berman won $37,101 and his & hers Daniel Mink Cobra Collection watches, according to J-Archive. His reign came to an end in game five when the Final Jeopardy question about the Kennedy Center was a triple stumper.

In 2024, Berman competed on Trivial Pursuit and won $20,000. He also competed in national trivia tournaments, finishing in the top five internationally several times.

His place of work, 93 WIBC in Indianapolis, reported the sad news on December 5. Berman died after a 19-year long battle with cancer, according to his obituary. He was laid off from the company in August 2022, after a different company took them over. After leaving there, Berman worked for the Indiana State Medical Association, where he was a communications director.

Berman leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Christine, who was a former reporter at the Kokomo Tribune. They also shared a son, Christian, 22, together.

Aside from WIBC, he also worked at WIOU in Kokomo and WOWO in Fort Wayne. He also taught LSAT classes to those who wanted to go to law school.

Berman was born on March 5, 1965, to Leonard Till and Joyce (Horton) Berman in Indiana. He loved Broadway and the Chicago Cubs. He was a longtime member of the National Puzzlers’ League.

The Jeopardy! champion obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from Indiana University. While there, he was involved in the Singing Hoosiers musical group and a member of the IU College Bowl Team, including representing the school in the National College Bowl Tournament.

His services are set to be held on December 19 in Indiana.

Jeopardy!, weeknights, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock