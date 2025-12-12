‘Jeopardy!’: Four-Time Champion Eric Berman Dies at 60

Brittany Sims
Comments
Erin Berman, who was a Jeopardy! champion in 1987 (left) (right) Berman working at WIBC
WIBC/Jeopardy!
Jeopardy Card Game

Endless Games Jeopardy! Card Game

$8.58
Buy Now

Eric Berman, who competed on Jeopardy! in July 1987, died at the age of 60 on December 5. He won four games and competed in that year’s Tournament of Champions, where he made it to the semi-finals. He was defeated by Bob Verini, who went on to win the tournament.

During his time on the game show, Berman won $37,101 and his & hers Daniel Mink Cobra Collection watches, according to J-Archive. His reign came to an end in game five when the Final Jeopardy question about the Kennedy Center was a triple stumper.

In 2024, Berman competed on Trivial Pursuit and won $20,000. He also competed in national trivia tournaments, finishing in the top five internationally several times.

His place of work, 93 WIBC in Indianapolis, reported the sad news on December 5. Berman died after a 19-year long battle with cancer, according to his obituary. He was laid off from the company in August 2022, after a different company took them over. After leaving there, Berman worked for the Indiana State Medical Association, where he was a communications director.

Berman leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Christine, who was a former reporter at the Kokomo Tribune. They also shared a son, Christian, 22, together.

Dick Van Dyke Is Planning 'Jeopardy!' Marathon on His 100th Birthday
Related

Dick Van Dyke Is Planning 'Jeopardy!' Marathon on His 100th Birthday

Aside from WIBC, he also worked at WIOU in Kokomo and WOWO in Fort Wayne. He also taught LSAT classes to those who wanted to go to law school.

Berman was born on March 5, 1965, to  Leonard Till and Joyce (Horton) Berman in Indiana. He loved Broadway and the Chicago Cubs. He was a longtime member of the National Puzzlers’ League.

The Jeopardy! champion obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from Indiana University. While there, he was involved in the Singing Hoosiers musical group and a member of the IU College Bowl Team, including representing the school in the National College Bowl Tournament.

His services are set to be held on December 19 in Indiana.

Jeopardy!, weeknights, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

Jeopardy! key art

This… Is… Jeopardy!

Get absolutely everything about Jeopardy! in your inbox!

Syndicated

Game Show

1984–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Jeopardy! ›

Jeopardy!




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Del Rio
1
‘Matlock’ Boss Says David Del Rio’s Final Episode Already Aired
Nicolas, Hendrik, Cruz, Danny, Joshua, John, and Sean in episode 6 of SIMON COWELL: THE NEXT ACT
2
Meet the 7 Members of December 10, Simon Cowell’s New Boy Band
David Del Rio as Billy Martinez in 'Matlock' Season 1
3
How Did ‘Matlock’ Explain David Del Rio’s Exit?
Steven Ramm in 'Survivor 49'
4
Steven Ramm Questions Confusing Idol Rules in ‘Survivor’ Tribal Council
Skye P. Marshall and Kathy Bates in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 8
5
When Does ‘Matlock’ Return in 2026?