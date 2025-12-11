Rather than spending Christmas Day underneath the tree, Kelly Clarkson will spend the holiday headlining this year’s NFL Christmas Gameday.

“Hey! What’s up, y’all? It’s Kelly Clarkson, and this year, I am kicking off NFL Christmas Gameday live on Netflix,” Clarkson said in a promo for the holiday sports event. “Two great football games on Christmas Day, that’s a present we can all enjoy.”

Netflix’s 2024 NFL Christmas Gameday garnered an audience of nearly 65 million U.S. viewers, according to a Nielsen report shared by the streamer. Last year’s games between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans “delivered the two most-streamed NFL games in U.S. history with an average audience of over 26.5 million viewers in the U.S. and over 30 million viewers globally,” Netflix revealed.

Clarkson follows in the footsteps of two iconic performers. Mariah Carey opened the Chiefs vs. Steelers game, while Beyoncé delivered an unforgettable Cowboy Carter-themed halftime show (a.k.a. Beyoncé Bowl) during the Ravens vs. Texans match.

Scroll down to learn everything we know about Netflix’s 2025 NFL Christmas Gameday, including which song Clarkson is set to perform.

Which NFL teams will play on Netflix’s 2025 NFL Christmas Gameday?

The first of the Christmas Day matches on Thursday, December 25, will see the Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. Up next, the Detroit Lions will face off against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

When does Netflix’s 2025 NFL Christmas Gameday air?

Pregame coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the Cowboys vs. Commanders game at 1 p.m. ET. The Lions vs. Vikings game will begin streaming at 4:30 p.m. ET.

What will Kelly Clarkson perform on Netflix’s 2025 NFL Christmas Gameday?

“Clarkson is set to captivate fans this Christmas with her festive hit, ‘Underneath the Tree,’ and kick off Christmas Day with unforgettable energy and joy, making this a holiday celebration fans won’t want to miss,” Netflix announced in a December press release.

Who will perform during Netflix’s 2025 NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show?

According to Netflix’s Tudum, a halftime performer for the sporting event will be “announced at a later date.”

Who will report during Netflix’s 2025 NFL Christmas Gameday?

This year’s NFL Christmas Gameday broadcast will feature coverage from “father-son duo of Ian and Noah Eagle, Netflix Sports Club’s Kay Adams, former NFL stars Drew Brees, Manti Te’o, and Nate Burleson, among others,” per Tudum. “New additions to the Christmas Day celebrations include Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin, Commanders star running back Austin Ekeler, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, to ring in the holidays with even more cheer and expert football analysis.”

Where else can I watch Netflix’s 2025 NFL Christmas Gameday?

While Netflix is the main destination to stream the event, both games will also air on CBS affiliates in the competing teams’ home cities. U.S. viewers can also tune in via their mobile device on NFL+.

“CBS Sports will produce the games, with NFL Media producing the pre, post, and halftime programming,” per a Netflix press release. “EverWonder Studio will executive produce NFL Christmas Gameday.”

Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday 2025, Thursday, December 25, starting at 1 p.m./12c, Netflix