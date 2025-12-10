Andy Dick Shares Health Update After Collapsing in Street From Apparent Drug Overdose

What To Know Comedian Andy Dick was rescued by passers-by in Hollywood after suffering an apparent drug overdose and was revived with Narcan.

Dick confirmed to TMZ that he is “alive” and relieved, but did not provide additional details about the incident.

The comedian has a long history of substance abuse, legal troubles, and multiple arrests related to drugs, indecent exposure, and sexual battery.

Comedian Andy Dick was rescued by passers-by on the streets of Hollywood on Tuesday (December 9) after suffering an apparent drug overdose.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the 59-year-old comic was seen slumped on steps outside a building in Hollywood in broad daylight. Dick was wearing a brown jacket and checkered pajama pants, with his signature rectangular glasses on the floor in front of him.

According to the outlet, several of Dick’s friends rushed over to help, with one of them screaming at him to “wake up” while others called for an ambulance. A bystander then shouted for someone to bring Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.

Dick was reportedly administered the shot and regained consciousness before first responders from the Los Angeles Fire and Police Departments arrived on the scene. He is said to have refused additional treatment or transportation to a hospital.

The Ben Stiller Show alum told TMZ on Tuesday night that he’s “alive” and relieved to be okay. He didn’t elaborate further on what happened.

Dick, who rose to fame as a stand-up comedian before landing roles on shows such as NewsRadio and Less Than Perfect, has had a long history of substance abuse issues and run-ins with the law.

In May 1999, he was charged with possession of cocaine, cannabis, and drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence after driving his car into a utility pole. The charges were later dismissed after Dick completed an 18-month drug diversion program.

He was arrested again in 2004 (for indecent exposure) and 2008 (on suspicion of drug possession and sexual battery). For the latter, he was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to wear an alcohol-monitoring bracelet for one year.

Dick was arrested for a fourth time in 2010 after reportedly groping a bartender and a patron at a bar in West Virginia. The charges were later dismissed after he completed a pre-trial diversion program.

He was convicted and sentenced to 90 days in jail in November 2022 after a charge of misdemeanor sexual battery and battery for allegedly groping the genitals of an Uber driver. After his release, Dick was required to register as a sex offender and attend 52 sessions of Alcoholics Anonymous.

Dick was again arrested just two months after his conviction for public intoxication and failure to register as a sex offender. Additionally, a 2022 charge of felony sexual battery of a man in Orange County, California, was later dropped when the accuser refused to cooperate with local police.

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one is in immediate danger, call 911.