Is Luna Really Dead on ‘B&B’? Fans Have Theories for Lisa Yamada’s Potential Return

What To Know The Bold and the Beautiful declared Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) dead after a car accident, but fans remain skeptical due to the lack of on-screen evidence.

The notorious villain has a history of surviving supposed deaths, fueling speculation about her possible return.

Yamada seemingly confirmed her exit from the show on Instagram and has been cast in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series Elle.

The Bold and the Beautiful might have declared Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) dead, but some fans aren’t convinced this is the last they’ll see of the soap opera super villain.

After a litany of crimes throughout her time on the soap, Luna finally met her end on the November 21 episode when she was mowed down by a vehicle while trying to evade arrest. Deputy Chief Bradley Baker (Dan Martin) confirmed Luna had died in the accident. But is that enough to trust that the law-breaking, trouble-causer is gone for good?

“And no one asked to see the evidence of a dead body. She will be back,” predicted one Reddit user.

“Luna isn’t dead. She will disappear for a while, but she will be back,” echoed another.

Another agreed, writing, “After her last ‘death,’ no one requested to see her body? That’s the first thing Will and company should have said. I’d want proof.”

As for Yamada, she took to her Instagram page on November 22, seemingly confirming that her time as Luna has come to an end.

“So many tears shed, blood spilled, friendships formed, and memories made on @boldandbeautifulcbs. What a ride it’s been! Hope you enjoyed the adventures <3 #LUNAtic4ever,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of snaps of her time on and off screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Yamada (@lisayamada)

Yamada had roles in Little Fires Everywhere, All American, and Cruel Summer before joining The Bold and the Beautiful in 2023. Throughout her almost 300 episodes on the soap, Yamada’s Luna became one of the show’s most despicable villains ever, committing various crimes, including murder, kidnapping, and sexual assault.

She also “died” before, being shot back in July. While she was initially pronounced dead, it was later revealed that Luna survived the gunshot and was soon back tormenting friends and foes alike. This is partly why some fans don’t believe the character is gone for good.

“She’s done this once before, back in July after Luna was shot,” wrote one Reddit commenter. “So I’m not sure what to believe here. I have a really bad feeling that this isn’t over and she’s alive and still pregnant, no matter what the prison hospital said. A ‘fresh start’ will not happen for Will.”

Yamada earned a Daytime Emmy Award earlier this year for Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series.

However, a sign that Luna might be gone for good this time is that Yamada has booked another role. Back in May, it was announced she had joined the cast of the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series Elle, where she’ll play the recurring character Amber. Elle is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video in 2026.