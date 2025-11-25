FX mainstays Noah Hawley and Rob Mac are teaming up for an all-new project as the pair collaborate on Far Cry, a limited anthology series based on Ubisoft’s video game franchise.

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the show so far, including what story format fans can expect, how Hawley and Mac plan to collaborate, and when fans might be able to expect episodes. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for additional details as Far Cry takes shape at FX.

When will Far Cry premiere?

Far Cry doesn’t have a premiere date, but fans can anticipate tuning into the show on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally when it does arrive. Produced by FX, Far Cry will be a streaming series.

What is Far Cry about?

Far Cry is a limited series based on Ubisoft’s video game franchise of the same name. Each season of the show will be set in a new setting and follow a new set of characters. Further details about the storyline that Season 1 will follow are still forthcoming.

Who will star in Far Cry?

Mac has been tapped for a starring role in the show, with additional casting yet to be announced. Stay tuned for more news here as the series approaches.

What has been said about Far Cry‘s series order?

“Getting to work alongside Noah Hawley is a dream realized,” said Rob Mac in a statement. “Ubisoft has been remarkably generous, entrusting us with one of the most iconic video-game worlds ever created. And through it all, my FX family continues to lift me up with their constant belief and support.”

Meanwhile, Hawley said, “What I love about the Far Cry game franchise is it’s an anthology. Each game is a variation of a theme, the same way each season of Fargo is a variation on a theme. To create a big action show that can change from year to year, while always exploring the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens, is a dream come true. I’m excited to partner with Rob and bring our shared irreverent, ambitious sensibility to the screen.”

FX’s president, Nick Grad, added, “FX has had magnificent partnerships with Rob Mac and Noah Hawley for a combined six series and 32 seasons of television, and we couldn’t be more excited that they are teaming up for Far Cry. I have no doubt that they will tell this story in a way that is original, gripping and wildly entertaining. We also want to thank our partners at Ubisoft for entrusting us with this beloved property.”

Who is making Far Cry?

Far Cry is being executive produced by Hawley and Mac, who previously collaborated on Season 3 of Fargo. Together, they’ll be joined by Emilia Serrano, Jackie Cohn, John Campisi, Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, and Austin Dill. The series is being produced by FX Productions.

FX’s Far Cry, Series Premiere, TBA, Hulu