FX‘s Alien: Earth continues to unfold on Hulu as the show explores the classic film franchise from a new TV perspective, but one big question lingers as we follow hybrid Wendy (Sydney Chandler) along for the Earth-based adventure. Will there be a Season 2?

While we will have to see the full season to tell whether the show from Fargo creator Noah Hawley sets up a storyline for Season 2, we’re holding out hope. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the potential for Alien: Earth‘s Season 2 return, but stay tuned for additional details as Season 1 continues to play out.

Has Alien: Earth been renewed for Season 2?

No, currently, Alien: Earth hasn’t been renewed for a second season, but the stats are promising. FX released that the show pulled in 9.2 million views globally in its first six days of streaming. Views are defined as the total stream time divided by runtime. And that’s just the start. There’s no telling how many people will be tuning in for later episodes as the show reaches the latter half of its eight-episode run.

What has been said about Alien: Earth‘s possible Season 2 return?

In an interview with Variety, Hawley expressed interest in expanding the show to run several seasons, should it be successful. “Season 1 is the proof of concept,” he told the outlet. “And if it works commercially, then Season 2 is about building a model upon which we can envision making a Season 3, 4, 5.” In other words, there’s extreme hope for the show’s future beyond Season 1, if it gets the green light.

Who would star in an Alien: Earth Season 2?

While there’s no indication who would star in Alien: Earth Season 2, the series currently features Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Essie Davis, Lily Newmark, Erana James, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Kit Young, Diêm Camille, Moe Bar-El, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver. Stay tuned for any news, should the series be renewed for Season 2, for updates on casting.

What is Alien: Earth about?

Alien: Earth is set in the year 2120, on an Earth governed by five corporations. When the mysterious deep-space research vessel USSCS Maginot, owned by the corporation Weyland-Yutani, crashes in Prodigy Corporation territory, hybrid Wendy sets out with a ragtag team of tactical soldiers to make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. Along with the classic Xenomorph, the Maginot was harboring various other alien species that pose threats known and unknown.

Who makes Alien: Earth?

Alien: Earth is created for television by Hawley, who executive produces the series with Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Joseph Iberti, Dana Gonzales, and Clayton Krueger. X Productions.

Alien: Earth, Tuesdays, 8/7c, FX and Hulu