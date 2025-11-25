AEW’s Harley Cameron on Mercedes Moné, Babes of Wrath & What’s Next

What To Know Wrestler Harley Cameron is opening up about her success on AEW.

She gained popularity as an underdog while showcasing her diverse talents in singing, comedy, and ventriloquism.

Harley credits her growth to hard work and key opportunities such as working with Mercedes Moné.

Harley Cameron has proven to be more than a pretty face. The multi-talented entertainer put in the work to become one of the most improved AEW pro wrestlers on the roster. She always had the personality and look, but continues to make strides when it comes to bell-to-bell. Cameron has exploded in popularity as the beloved underdog.

The Aussie also brings an impressive array of talents that helps her maximize those television minutes. She can sing, dance, play music, tell jokes, and is even versed in ventriloquism. Cameron brought a Mercedes Moné puppet named Mini Moné to life. Despite all the things on her resume, the Renaissance woman would be most proud to add AEW Champion to it.

Cameron is currently in the semi-finals of the tournament to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions with the popular Willow Nightingale. Collectively known as the Babes of Wrath, they’ll face the Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) during the November 26 Thanksgiving Eve episode of Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max.

We caught up with Cameron to reflect on her banner year and talk about what’s next.

You’re in more matches and more segments on television. What does it mean to you to see the fruits of your labor in terms of wrestling?

Harley Cameron: I definitely feel so lucky that the hard work is definitely paying off. Obviously, it’s a busy and demanding schedule, but this is the thing everyone dreams for. There is not a day that I don’t feel grateful and thankful for the position I’m in. Honestly, I love being busy and the grind. It’s definitely very rewarding. You get a little tired sometimes, but there is not a second that goes by. I’m not very thankful for where I am.

What does a schedule look like for you?

Our schedule is definitely hectic. It’s a full-time grind. Then I’ll come home on a Sunday and train. I’ll train on Monday at Flatbacks Wrestling School in Orlando. Then we have the shows we tape. Before the shows, I’ll get in the ring to train with whoever is available too. I think I got put into a very good position with very little experience, so it’s important for me to put the work in. I want to make sure to show I deserve to be there. A lot of people have been really gracious with their time. I definitely want to thank especially Nigel McGuinness. He is someone who trains with me almost every morning before work. Orange Cassidy, I’ve been training with him a lot too. When I’m home, I’ll train with Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears. I definitely try to train whenever I can because I know if anything doesn’t go to plan, I can look back and say, “I’m doing everything I can.” I’m still learning as I’m going on TV. It’s a lot of work when you’re on TV, so I feel the expectation is high. I want to make sure I put the work in.

Who was the person who made you want to become a really good professional wrestler?

I wouldn’t say there was an individual that made me want to do well. I think I just have a standard for any career I’ve had in my life. I don’t want to just go into things half-hearted. I want to reach the peak. I think that’s developing new skills in every way. I won’t say there was one particular person who made me think that way. I will say my coaches that coach me at Flatbacks. They definitely instilled that work ethic in me. They set a standard. I just knew it was a level I had to be at. I feel like I learned really good values and work ethic through them. If I had to credit anyone for the workability I work off of, I would say definitely Breeze and Spears.

What about when it comes to what made you want to get in the ring?

The lightbulb went off for me during a live show I attended. It was just an independent show I went to in Orlando when I moved to America. I always grew up watching pro wrestling and loved it. I didn’t think it was a possibility as a career until I moved here. The first time I saw that live independent show, I thought I wanted to do this.

Your breakthrough really came while working with Mercedes Moné. She certainly helped elevate you in the ring, but you also brought out another side of her as well. How instrumental do you think this experience was to what we’re seeing now?

I think working with Mercedes was such an important part of my career growth because when you have the opportunity to work with one of the greats. Obviously, there are a lot of eyes on the individual who has credibility and star power. It was an amazing position and opportunity for me. I definitely think it allowed me the screen time to show my performance ability in entertaining, which is where I had the experience in. She pushed me more to prove something in the ring and it definitely gave me that fire that made me think I needed to level up and work harder. I credit her massively to my growth. I think this year without that opportunity, I wouldn’t have had the year I had. Which has been a fantastic one.

I think it’s a testament to you and Mercedes that “Mini Moné” got so over. Fans were concerned about her, a puppet, in the recent Blood & Guts match. What do you make of that?

She actually left that match unharmed. She was more harmed a few weeks prior when she went face first into a cake. The cake incident was more of a recovery. She luckily didn’t take too much of a beating in the Blood & Guts. I unfortunately can’ t say the same.

Speaking of the first-ever women’s Blood & Guts cage match, you all stole the show. What was it like to be in that environment so early in your career?

Being in Blood & Guts was surreal, especially for myself with how new I am in my career. Honestly, I didn’t think I would have the opportunity. I was so happy and grateful to be a part of that. I was a part of history. The entire women’s locker room felt excited and honored to even have that opportunity. I definitely think we went in thinking we had something to prove. We just knew it was our time to show why we got the opportunity. I would say there was a strong sense of camaraderie and love, even between enemies at one point. For everybody because we just all felt no matter the outcome, we felt a sense of togetherness to have the opportunity to arise. We’re all very thankful for Tony Khan that we could showcase what we were able to do. I think we put on one hell of a show.

You are a one-woman show with all your skills. Have you ever thought about auditioning for America’s Got Talent?

I will say my focus and heart is on wrestling. I definitely had companies in that field or area proactively reach out to me. I just think it would have to be the right time, right situation because I’m currently living my dream job. I think a lot of people don’t realize I get to do all the things I love at work. Tony Khan is amazing and gives me the opportunity to showcase the other things we do in entertainment on our show. I feel like I’m kind of getting to live my dream currently. Then again, if the right opportunity came out and made sense, I would be open to it in the future. But I’m very focused on wrestling right now.

I appreciate that. When you talk to wrestlers in any stage of the game, they may want to do movies or something else. You at this point want to genuinely be an AEW Women’s World Champion.

A hundred percent. A lot of people do have in their mind that perhaps wrestling could be a gateway to something else for them. For me, it’s reversed because I’ve had a very fruitful career in entertainment. I’ve seen that side of things. It’s not that I don’t proactively do it, but wrestling is not a stepping stone for me. Wrestling is the focus and the passion. I still actively get to perform in other industries. I’m always performing as a singer, actor, musician, and I do comedy. I get to do all that now. We’re really lucky we get to do external projects while working at AEW, which is one of the amazing things Tony lets us do. I think that’s why it’s very evident that my focus is on wrestling because I’ve done a lot of other stuff. It’s fun and I still enjoy it, but nothing makes me feel what wrestling does.

So you’ve had some interest outside the realm of pro wrestling and reached out for opportunities?

I will say just for privacy reasons I won’t say specifically who. I will say I did have a lot of people reach out with opportunities because they’ve seen the show. You never know. Some of that might be evident in the future with the things I’m working on currently. But I think it’s fantastic because people have seen our show and reached out to me about other things. I just think how cool it is that my other walks of life, whether it’s the puppetry, the music, or the wrestling itself has brought a new audience in. Some people who have reached out to me haven’t been watching wrestling actively and saw a clip of me doing something performatively and started to go and see about AEW. I think it’s cool to see something pop off on the internet that might attract a new audience to wrestling, which I think is such a cool concept.

Anyone outside of wrestling you find inspiration in?

I enjoy the bodies of work of people like Jack Black. Martin Short is another big one. I love comedy if you can’t tell. I love comedy. Those two people have been massive influences. I very much enjoy their work. A lot of the stuff I do is inspired by things I’ve done in the past.

How has it been teaming with Willow and going for those AEW Women’s Tag Team titles?

I think the women’s division in AEW is the strongest it’s ever been. We have so many incredible performers that it really makes sense that this tournament is happening and the titles are happening. I think it will open a lot of great opportunities for future matches and tournaments even. Teaming with Willow is literally a dream come true. I don’t know if a lot of people know this, but she was my first ever match in AEW when I was an extra. We were actually walking from backstage the other night and reflecting on how cool it is that I had no idea three years ago that when I was wrestling her that one day, we would be a tag team together in AEW.

It just feels really special and full circle. She was always amazing since Day 1, and I’ve always looked up to her. She was always so kind and gracious when I was so new. That was my second match ever in my career against her on AEW Dark. It’s so cool working with her. She is such a talented athlete. I have really high hopes for us because we are two home grown. We have a lot of qualities that are similar. I think we just gel organically. It has been amazing working with her. I hope we can still do well. You never know. We can take the whole thing. I put faith in us.

You and AEW extended your deal with the company this year. What does 2026 look like in your eyes?

I definitely feel more confident than ever with my ring work. I feel like I’m finding my groove. I feel like this year has been a year of growth and development. I’m hungrier than ever. I just want to do good work. I want to entertain and put on great matches. Obviously, the end goal is I want to have some gold around my waist. One thing for sure is I’m just going to be consistent and working hard. You never know what is in the future. I feel like if I have the level of growth this year next year then I’ll be really proud of myself.

